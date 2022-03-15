Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: James Cook | Running Back | Georgia

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL draft class. Today, it's the talented running back from Georgia with an NFL pedigree.

Measurables

  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • Weight: 199 pounds
  • Arms: 30-2/4 inches
  • Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.42 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 33 inches
  • Broad Jump: 124 inches

Stats

Pros

  • A reliable receiver out of the backfield with good route-running ability.
  • Can motion outside and create a mismatch against linebackers. 
  • No question about his long speed to be a home run threat.
  • Exceptionally smooth with his running and movements and seems to glide with the ball in his hands. 
  • Elite patience as he follows his blocks. 
  • Has a good vision to find the lane and the burst to get through the hole quickly. 
  • A good athlete to be a third-down back in the NFL. 
  • Quick feet that he can get through the trash quickly. 
  • Ability to make cuts on a dime is insane. 
  • Elite vision and his footwork isn't far behind. 
  • Has low mileage on his tires and has a low fumble count. 
  • Does a good job at making defenders miss before they even get in contact with him. 
  • Shows a willingness to stay in and block when asked despite technical issues.
  • Disciplined in his approach to the line with the ball, allowing blocks to get set up, and will take what the defense gives him. 

Cons

  • Doesn't offer up a lot in the red zone or between the tackles with poor contact balance. 
  • Can be passive in contact which leads to falling backward often.
  • Has to improve his awareness and overall technique to be more than just a minor problem for blitzers in protection. 
  • Lacks physicality and won't break through tackles. 
  • Doesn't fit the mold as a bell-cow back but would be a great complement. 
  • Dealt with multiple injuries in college, leading to the low mileage. 

Overview

James Cook is a versatile running back that will need to be part of a duo at the very least, if not a stable. His low mileage is great, but the fact it was the result of lower-body injuries will be a concern for NFL teams. 

Cook is a modern-day running back with the ability out of the backfield as a receiver and to even be motioned out as a receiver. Still, the issues between the tackles will create some hesitation. 

Teams will have to find a way to make Cook work between the tackles, at least a little, to keep defenses guessing when he is out there on the field. He has great trust in his offensive line, and they have to help by not letting him get hit as he gets the ball in his hands. Of course, running backs are always dependent on the blocking upfront, but that is, even more, the case with Cook, who struggles to create on his own. 

In the end, you have a big home run ability with Cook, but he won't just hunt for the big plays. He checks off the intangible and athletic boxes. If he didn't have the injury concerns, Cook would be in consideration for the best back in the class.  

Fit with Broncos

The fit is undeniable. Cook is best suited to be a complementary back in an outside zone scheme, and that's Denver. As the lead back, Javonte Williams can wear down a defense to help Cook and his explosive playmaking ability. At the same time, the threat of Cook and that explosiveness could create lighter boxes for Williams. It'd be a duo where having both backs on the field wouldn't be a bad idea. 

Pairing Cook and Williams would be a match made in heaven, but with the Broncos trading up for a running back in the second round last year, they may not want to make another high investment at the position. However, if Cook's there in Round 4, he'd be impossible to pass up, depending on how the team views his medicals. Some prospects make too much sense for a team, and this is one of them. 

Grade: Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3

