Finding Broncos: Josh Paschal | Edge | Kentucky

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 268 pounds

268 pounds Arms: 32-3/4 inches

32-3/4 inches Hands: 9-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.77 seconds

4.77 seconds Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches

37.5 inches Broad Jump: 123 inches

Stats

Pros

Has a great story and kept working through dealing with health issues.

Has good lateral agility to control the edge.

Leadership qualities in spades, and there are no doubts about his love for the game.

Trusted to make the right reads on the edge.

Has a good build on his frame.

He has strong hands that are violent and sudden.

Plenty of initial quickness to win in an instant when attacking inside.

Brings plenty of force and power into his tackles.

Excellent pad level that he sustains throughout his attack.

He stays square to his blocker.

Has a strong punch to the chest to jolt blockers.

Plays well against the run with enough strength to contain the play.

Smart with how he plays contain on the edge.

Hand technique is sound and consistent.

Keeps focus and stays positive, and can rally the troops.

Cons

Doesn't have the ideal length for edge defenders in the NFL.

There is a concern about conditioning as the rep goes on.

Limited pass rush arsenal that is easy for blockers to guess and block.

Not very flexible to bend under the outside.

Found himself on the ground often.

Needs more control with his attack.

Seems to lack a good feel for his pass rush attack.

Needs to improve his footwork and be more consistent with it.

Could use more elusiveness as a pass rusher.

Could do better converting speed to power at the point of attack.

Not the most dynamic edge defender.

Overview

Paschal has overcome a lot to stay out there on the field and has always kept his eyes forward. There has been nothing but praise for how he is on and off the field and displays leadership qualities coaches like to see. While he does have concerns as a football player, most of them can be corrected and developed.

While he doesn't have the ideal length teams look for from the edge position, he is just a hair under the minimum threshold. However, there are ways to overcome it, and he has the traits to overcome that. He has the power and athleticism for the NFL, and he needs to figure out how to use them consistently.

Fit with Broncos

There is still a need for the Broncos to add more to the edge room this offseason. Adding Randy Gregory was a good first step, but the depth of the position this year and beyond is a concern. Bradley Chubb and Gregory have a significant injury history, and Malik Reed, along with Chubb, are both free agents after this season. This is a position where you want to address the need before it is a need.

Adding Paschal gives them a depth piece for this year that can be used in multiple ways during his rookie season. They could get creative with their pressure packages as Paschal can put his hand in the dirt and work as a 5-technique, and with his quickness, he can get his fair share of wins. Then if Denver lost Chubb in free agency, they would have a piece ready to step in and replace him.

It would give them plenty of options with what to do during and after the season. For how much the Broncos struggled to get after the quarterback last season, they can still use additional help. With the way the NFL is, you want to have multiple players capable of getting after the quarterback, and Denver doesn't have that reliability.

Grade: Mid Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3

