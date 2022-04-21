Finding Broncos: Nick Cross | S | Maryland

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 212 pounds

Arms: 31-1/1 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.34 seconds

4.34 seconds Vertical Jump: 37 inches

37 inches Broad Jump: 130 inches

Stats

Pros

Has a great build for the NFL.

Brings it all with him when hitting receivers.

Tough and physical in the middle of the field.

Can match up with tight ends and running backs.

Has good straight-line speed.

Recovery athleticism and speed are good.

Has an eye for the ball.

Challenging at the catch point with a focus on getting the ball.

Has good range on the backend.

Visible improvements with his diagnoses and breakdown of passing concepts over the years.

Excellent ability to track the ball.

Has good balance with his eyes.

Has enough speed to bait quarterbacks into throws.

Tremendous special teams ability for the NFL.

Still growing as a player who has only been playing the sport for a few years.

Cons

Better tackling technique is a must.

Tightness in his hips shows up with his change of direction.

Needs to have better timing when triggering downhill against the run.

Doesn't wrap up for tackles often.

Needs to take better angles for making plays on the ball.

Reaction timing against routes can be late.

While he can bait the quarterback, he is also easy to bait.

A lot of wasted movement and false steps.

Needs to be more calculated with the risks he takes.

The technique in challenging the catch point can be inconsistent.

He has some grabby hands that can draw flags.

Goes for the big hit and doesn't always get the ball carrier to the ground.

Overview

Cross is a physical safety that quarterbacks will have to be cautious of. They don't have to be careful just because of his ability to get his hands on the ball, but also to protect the pass catchers. There is no question Cross is physical, and he looks to send a message as a tackler.

It does balance out because he doesn't always get the ball carrier to the ground, and being more consistent and better technique could help. There is good versatility with Cross because of his range and physical nature. He can work as a two-high safety and play down closer to the line of scrimmage.

With his versatility on defense, and the ability to contribute on special teams, the value for Cross is going to be high. However, he is a risk-reward player who has allowed seven touchdowns against six interceptions in college, and there seems to be a shift with some NFL teams. Over the past couple of years, teams have become more willing to deal with some issues in coverage if you can make enough plays to make up for it. Cross in college was one of those players.

Fit with Broncos

Even with Kareem Jackson back, the Denver Broncos could still use another safety. Caden Sterns was fine in the action he got in 2021. Sterns and Jackson are expected to compete for the starting job, but adding a third name to the competition would be a good way to go. Jackson had some rough time in 2021, seemingly showing a decline, and Sterns still has a lot of growth.

With Cross, he would improve the depth overall at the safety position and give them more depth after the 2022 season. He could also come in and contribute on special teams right away, where Denver has had some significant issues over the last couple of years.

Cross's versatility helps with the depth and helps his fit with the scheme. Ejiro Evero could do multiple things with Cross in the secondary, especially with who else the Broncos have. This is a strong safety class, so Cross could fall some, but the expectation has him going somewhere in the third round where Denver sits with two selections.

Grade: Early Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3

