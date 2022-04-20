Finding Broncos: Dylan Parham | IOL | Memphis

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 285 pounds

285 pounds Arms: 33-1/8 inches

33-1/8 inches Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.93 seconds

4.93 seconds Vertical Jump: 26.5 inches

26.5 inches Broad Jump: 108 inches

108 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.78 seconds

7.78 seconds 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.7 seconds

Pros

Uses leverage and jams upwards into pads.

Plays with a good bend in the knees.

Has solid core strength.

Hand technique is sound.

Plays with his upper and lower body on the same page.

Rolls into contact to help generate more power.

Hasn't missed time with injury.

Has started games at both guard spots and right tackle.

Has good agility through his pull, even with heavy feet.

Looks for work at every level.

Has good awareness and sense for late rushers or stunts.

Showed that desired attitude and demeanor on the field.

Has good length with good hands.

Grip strength is a plus.

He is loose in the hips.

His footwork is good, but he needs to be lighter with his steps.

Has a solid punch that has a quick reset.

His anchor ability relies on sustaining leverage.

Excellent awareness when he gets to the second level to find blocks.

Quick processor.

Has a solid recovery ability to bounce back from an early loss in the rep.

Cons

Will reach to close gaps instead of shuffling his feet.

Athleticism isn't the best to stay in front of his assignment.

Doesn't have an ideal NFL build for guard, which may limit him to center only.

Doesn't protect his chest from his assignments.

Will release blocks early to climb to the second level.

Quicker defensive linemen won't have issues crossing him.

Has some heavy feet.

He doesn't use his length as well as he should.

Light and may not have room on his frame for much more mass.

Has almost no power to his anchor to stall rushers.

Needs to maintain control as a blocker.

Lunger and leaner into blocks.

Lacks experience at center, which is likely where he will land.

Has poor timing on combo blocks.

False start penalties were high.

Overview

Parham has a good technical foundation, but he lacks in a vital area for every blocking scheme. The best schematic scheme for him is an outside zone scheme, and hope you can get him to have lighter feet with his movement. Outside of that, he has all the traits to be effective in the scheme with his awareness and movement skills.

With his size and frame, he is likely going to be a center only in the NFL. He doesn't have the consistent strength or power to be a full-time guard. His length would give him an advantage when working inside at center, but he would need to cut back on his lunging and leaning into blocks.

There are a lot of traits to work with when it comes to Parham, but he needs a lot of development as well. He isn't a day-one starter in the NFL when he gets drafted, but if he takes significant steps during training camp and preseason, it is possible he can win a starting job. A lot will depend on the scheme he ends up in and who he faces in competition. It may be best to give Parham a year as a backup before being put into a starter job.

Fit with Broncos

Denver has been bringing in many interior offensive linemen, most of them project as centers, for the top-3o visits, including Parham. That suggests they are looking to add competition at center, if not for a new starter. While Parham fits the scheme, the coaching staff would need to get a lot of growth out of him quickly if they want him to be the starting center for Russell Wilson.

Hurting Parham is the lack of experience working as a center, which can take a while to get down, especially snapping to a long-time veteran who may have a particular preference for receiving snaps. Learning to snap on top of the other aspects he would need to improve to be more effective in the scheme could be too much to be ready as a rookie.

It would make sense if the coaching staff is fine giving Lloyd Cushenberry III and Graham Glasgow a chance to compete for the starting job this year. Then having Parham as a reserve that they are developing with the intent to take over next year would give him time to develop and get everything down. At that point, the question would be how much George Paton and the rest of the Broncos' decision-makers value that.

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3/Round 4

