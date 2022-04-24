Finding Broncos: Dominique Robinson | Edge | Miami, Ohio.

Measurements

33-1/4 inches Hands: 9-3/4 inches

Combine Results

41 inches Broad Jump: 121 inches

Stats

Pros

Has exciting athleticism and explosion.

Switched from receiver and still learning how to be an edge.

Stays disciplined on the backend.

Has good bend and flexibility to turn the corner.

Has a quick change of direction.

Has a sudden attack into the B-gap.

Constant attack towards the football against the run.

Despite being new to the position, you can see his natural abilities.

Has good movement skills that are hard to sustain blocks.

Explodes off the snap and does well-converting that into power.

Smooth and fluid with his movement.

Has added mass to his frame over the year.

Has good body control.

Has enough movement skills to work in coverage.

Plenty of experience on special teams with athleticism will be a plus addition to special teams units in the NFL.

Cons

Making a jump to the NFL could lead to issues with his early development.

Needs to have a better base.

Leans into his attack.

Doesn't have much in his arsenal.

Needs to work on his hands and keep them active.

Will take himself beyond the sack point.

Has almost no counters to his game.

Has to do better at stacking and shedding at the point of attack.

A lot of hand movement but no effectiveness.

Needs to protect his chest.

Turns 24 in July with limited experience on defense.

Can be slow to diagnose blocking concepts.

Overview

Dominique Robinson is a raw but athletically gifted edge prospect. However, he is lacking in his technique and still learning the position after transitioning from being a wide receiver. There is plenty of upside, but with his age, teams will be concerned with him still learning a new position, and that could see him fall some in the draft.

His ability to change direction and the explosion off the snap is outstanding and translates well to the NFL. Even with how much he has to work on, there are enough traits to have a role on defense as a rookie. On top of that, Robinson can contribute to special teams right away.

Fit with Broncos

With Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, the Broncos could look at a developmental edge somewhere on day three. Dominique Robinson fills that while contributing some as a rookie on defense and special teams. There wouldn't be a rush to get him on the field, giving the coaches time to bring Robinson along.

The issue is that Bradley Chubb is a free agent after this season, along with Malik Reed. So if Robinson isn't ready to be a starter, they would need to either bring Chubb back or another edge. Being a starter may not happen for Robinson, so it could work out in the end. There is a lot that Robinson has to learn as he is new to the position and will be older as a rookie.

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 4/Round

