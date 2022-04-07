Finding Broncos: David Ojabo | Edge | Michigan

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a top edge who will fall due to an injury at his pro day.

Pros

Ojabo has the drive to improve his game and made strides as the season progressed.

He has great speed and pursuit burst.

The sack isn't enough when he gets near the quarterback, and he looks to take the football away.

He attacks as a pass rusher in a way that is hard to figure out.

He works his way to the ball and keeps his eyes in the backfield.

He has excellent fluidity that can make him slippery as a pass rusher.

There is a sound spin move in either direction.

He can change his speed as a pass rusher and has a sudden attack burst to catch tackles off-guard.

He has a good bend to get under tackles.

His closing speed is fantastic.

He doesn't get lost in the trash when working outside runs.

He has a quick step to counter inside.

He can attack the inside gaps by quickly crossing guards' faces.

Cons

He tore his Achilles during his pro day, which will drop him from the early first round.

There needs to be an improvement in his ability to shed blocks.

Limited experience in college with just over 600 total snaps.

Ojabo doesn't have the strength at the point of attack, and without it could be a liability against the run.

His play recognition is, understandably, under-developed, as are his instincts.

He has to improve his ability to find the lane through zone blocks.

He was pulled from the field often when it came to playing against the run.

He needs stronger hands and better hand technique with his counters.

He still needs work on his frame and build.

His positioning is hit or miss.

He doesn't know how to chain moves together.

Going from move to move is clunky and not smooth.

It needs to be determined how much success he had was because of having Aidan Hutchinson opposite of him.



Overview

David Ojabo is a high upside pass rusher that needs to improve in multiple areas for the NFL game. The injury he suffered at his pro day will drop him from being a projected top 20 pick to a top 50 pick. There is so much speed and athleticism for teams to work with, and there is a concern that he won't be the same after the injury.

With his limited experience, the time away for recovering from his injury could be devastating. However, he needed the time to practice and develop, and now he will have next to no impact this season. The value with Ojabo is what he would bring to the team in 2023.

Fit with Broncos

With his injury, there is a chance he could fall to the Broncos with the 64th overall pick. However, the team needs more immediate impact players with Russell Wilson in town. They aren't in a position to essentially punt on a pick until 2023.

On top of that, there are already injury concerns at the edge position with Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. It just isn't a risk the Broncos can take. They have their franchise quarterback, and the Super Bowl window is open. If they didn't have Wilson, then the take for Ojabo would be different.

There are no questions about his scheme fit, but the fit with the injury and the injury history of the other players isn't great. Even with the injury, it seems doubtful Ojabo falls to the 64th overall pick.

Grade: Mid Round 2 *Due to injury.

Where he Goes: Late Round 1/Early Round 2

