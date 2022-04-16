Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Kenneth Walker III | RB | Michigan State

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL draft, this time, focusing on an intriguing running back.

Measurables

  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • Weight: 210 pounds
  • Arms: 30-⅜ inches
  • Hands: 9-½ inches

Combine Results

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 34 inches
  • Broad Jump: 122 inches

Stats

Pros

  • Well-built frame with a low center of gravity.
  • Powerful through contact with quality balance to break tackles.
  • Home run speed.
  • Change-of=direction skills out of cuts is above average.
  • Quality receiver out of the backfield, though consistency is lacking.
  • Vision behind the line of scrimmage helps him create when nothing is there.
  • Burst through the hole is amazing, and he avoids contact at the second level with ease.

Cons

  • Pass protection is weak due to poor technique.
  • Gets off schedule too quickly without a clear running lane.
  • Decision-making behind the line of scrimmage is poor.

Overview

A Doak Walker award winner and Heisman Trophy level prospect in 2021, Kenneth Walker III is arguably the top running back in this class. Walker projects as a high-quality and scheme-versatile player at the next level with a physical running style replete with burst and explosiveness.

With enough speed to rip off long runs and physicality to dominate defenders at the second level, Walker is a prototypical bell cow at the next level. Despite being a thinner back at this point, the framework is there for him to bump up to the 220-pound range and not lose a step with his long speed.

While it may take a couple of steps to get to top speed from a complete stop, Walker variates his velocity throughout his runs, opening up other opportunities to get more yardage downfield. He's competent enough to compete in the passing game early but still needing refinement in those aspects, he could start his career as a rotational back with enough upside to become a long-term starter. 

Walker's ball security is a plus, and his production at the Big 10 level should translate to the NFL game rather easily, which could see him land in the top 45 selections in April's draft.

Fit with Broncos

While Walker is a top-flight prospect, he doesn't offer enough versatility early enough in his career to be worth it for the Denver Broncos to trade up and select him. I also question his scheme fit due to his lack of decisiveness behind the line of scrimmage, which doesn't fit in the wide zone running scheme.

With Javonte Williams and Mike Boone already on the roster, getting a more consistent receiver at the position is necessary, but Walker doesn't fit the bill.

Grade: Mid-Round 2

Where he Goes: Top-50

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III avoids a tackle by Michigan's R.J. Moten during his touchdown run during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Syndication Lansing State Journal
