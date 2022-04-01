Finding Broncos: Boye Mafe | Edge | Minnesota

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 261 pounds

261 pounds Arms: 32-5/8 inches

32-5/8 inches Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds

4.53 seconds Vertical Jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad Jump: 125 inches

Stats

Pros

Mafe is a natural athlete with plenty of explosion and power.

His footwork needs improvement, but he has good jab steps to set up his rush.

The range Mafe has laterally is excellent, and he is reliable as a tackler with strong hands.

He shows the ability to get off blocks quickly and make the play.

He does a great job of using leverage with his natural power to drive blockers back.

His best move is a chop with elite power, giving him freedom from the block.

Tight ends can't handle Mafe on the edge.

He is a long strider with great lateral agility.

He has a decently smooth change of direction.

Mafe had an outstanding 2021 season where he picked up 42 total pressures when his previous high was 17.

He has a natural burst and explodes off the snap.

Cons

Mafe has a lot of false steps as a pass rusher that can lead to a delay in his attack.

He could be looser with his movements and not as tight.

He has to improve his balance when getting after the quarterback.

There doesn't seem to be natural hands or instincts with Mafe.

There has to be a lot of improvement with his hands and technique.

His footwork needs work.

His pass rush arsenal is lacking overall, and he has to learn a variety of counters and timing.

He has played 1,086 snaps on defense over four years and never more than 500 snaps in a season, so there is limited experience.

There have been some concerns about how best to use him in the NFL.

He is much more natural working out of a 2-point stance, which could be limiting.

Overview

NFL teams love athletes from the edge position, which is what Mafe is. He tested extremely well at the combine, and the drill work he did there was fantastic. Throughout the draft process, starting at the Senior Bowl, Mafe has just moved up and is now looking at being a first-round pick.

There are technical aspects that need to be developed or even to be cleaned up because he is still learning how to play the game. However, he has all the tools and traits to work with and develop to become a talented edge in the NFL and can contribute right away as part of a rotation.

While his lack of experience will be a concern for a few teams, he does seem to be viewed similarly to Odafe Oweh. Both lacked experience and needed the technical areas to be developed or cleaned up, but they were great athletes. It will be interesting to see how high Mafe goes.

Fit with Broncos

If the Broncos still have the 40th overall pick, the Mafe would be an excellent option. With Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, Mafe would be able to be the third guy on the rotation and develop to take over for Chubb after the season potentially. However, the Broncos no longer have that pick and Mafe being there at the 64th overall pick seems extremely unlikely.

Mafe fits the scheme the Broncos are running on defense and fits with their personnel. His best work comes as a two-point stance and would fill Denver's need at the edge next year if Chubb and Malik Reed leave as unrestricted free agents before it is a need.

Grade: Late Round 1

Where he Goes: Late Round 1/Early Round 2

