Finding Broncos: Cam Jurgens | IOL | Nebraska

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a rising center.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 303 pounds
  • Arms: 33-3/8 inches
  • Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.92 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 25 inches

Pros

  • Jurgens was a long-term starter and brings a lot of experience. 
  • He has to football IQ to be a starting center right away in the NFL and was trusted in college with the calls on the front. 
  • His core strength is exceptional. 
  • He has loose hips, which show on the second level. 
  • He has exceptional quickness off the snap to get quick engagements. 
  • There is plenty of lateral agility to pull and climb. 
  • His hand technique is good, and he lands his punches with power and on-target. 
  • There is plenty of grip strength, and his hands latch on and are hard to break from. 

Cons

  • It would be suitable for Jurgens to add more mass to his frame if he isn't already maxed out. 
  • He has to improve his angles when working to the second level. 
  • He struggles to redirect defenders or use their momentum against them. 
  • He tends to overset and opens himself up to counters or back-side defenders. 
  • He has heavy feet when climbing or pulling. 
  • There could be more power from Jurgens to generate more drive power. 
  • He doesn't have positional versatility, and his scheme versatility isn't great. 

Overview

There is a lot to like with Cam Jurgens, and there is a decent ability to work in multiple schemes. He would be much better in a scheme that would use his movement skills and not so much reliance on his power. However, he is a leader and has the football IQ to be an immediate starter. 

It isn't often that college centers are trusted with making the calls at the line, and even less often when it happens as quickly as it did for Jurgens. With the impressive combine he had, Jurgens promptly moved up with some draft analysts having Jurgens as their top center, while he is the number two center on my board. 

Fit with Broncos

The question with the Denver Broncos is how much they want to improve the center position. Jurgens fits with the Broncos' scheme and would give them an immediate starter. However, they already have Lloyd Cushenberry III and Graham Glasgow to compete for the center position. 

It would make sense if they viewed Jurgens as a clear upgrade. However, the position isn't valued, and it wouldn't make sense with two options already on the roster. If Jurgens needed more development and wouldn't be ready until next year, then it would make sense to give the Broncos a developmental option. 

Grade: Early Round 2

Where he Goes: Mid/Late Round 2

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (OL24) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
