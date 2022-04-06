Finding Broncos: Cam Taylor-Britt | CB | Nebraska

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 196 pounds

Arms: 31-1/2 inches

31-1/2 inches Hands: 10 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds

Stats

Pros

Taylor-Britt has a lot of experience and has worked in various roles.

He started games as a cornerback and safety during his college career.

He has good footwork that is smooth.

He doesn't back down from taking on blockers on the outside.

He does well-contesting jump balls using length and positioning.

There is no wasted movement in his mirror or when changing direction.

He has good recovery athleticism and speed.

He will take his chances to jump routes to make a play on the ball, but he calculates the risk.

There is no hesitation, and he goes for it when he makes a decision.

His ball skills are excellent, and he pesters the receiver at the catch point.

There is scheme versatility, though he is far more effective in zone than in man.

Taylor-Britt has versatility on defense, but he also offers special teams ability.

Cons

He has to improve his tackling, especially in limiting the receiver after the catch.

Double moves are his kryptonite.

Taylor-Britt has to improve his anticipation of routes, which would help with ball production.

His reps in man coverage are clunky, and he needs to do better mirroring his man.

He has to improve his tackling technique and start from a firm base.

His angles are all over the place.

While he has good size, he doesn't always play with the physicality to match through routes.

There has to be better eye balance between the quarterback and his assignment in coverage.

He has tunnel vision and needs to broaden his awareness and vision.

Overview

Taylor-Britt is an interesting corner prospect with good versatility in the secondary with his role, but he needs to be in a zone coverage scheme. There has to be an improvement in his eye balance between the quarterback and receiver, which would cut back on a lot of his mistakes in college. It takes time to develop that in the film room and then transfer it to the field.

His habit of biting on double moves is going to be another significant concern as he enters the NFL, where his recovery athleticism won't cover it as often. If teams can improve his eye balance, it will help some, but he needs to stay disciplined in his mirror.

There is a lot to work with regarding Taylor-Britt, but his limitations are concerning. He won't fit in every coverage concept, and he needs to be more consistent with using his tools. However, his versatility does help, and he is physical, though he doesn't play as physically as he can all the time.

Fit with Broncos

If the Denver Broncos want Taylor-Britt, they are in a good position to land him with two third-round picks. He would fit with the scheme they are implementing because of how he looks in zone. There is also a fit with the personnel, as he would get to sit behind Ronald Darby and Patrick Surtain II as a depth boundary corner to improve key areas.

The versatility with Taylor-Britt is also enticing for the Broncos, with Ejiro Evero, who comes from a team that loved to use defensive backs in multiple ways. Taylor-Britt has that experience with starting games in multiple positions and roles. He can also contribute to special teams right away as a gunner while he grows as a depth corner. If there is an injury and he has to step in, there is enough to work with though it won't be the cleanest of showings.

Grade: Early Round 3

Where he Goes: Mid/Late Round 3

