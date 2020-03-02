NFL Combine: Risers & Fallers from On-Field Drills | LBs

The Combine is always a fun time on the NFL calendar. The season comes with the obligatory overreaction in the draft community, both in response to prospects under- and over-performing.

Others believe the Combine is next-to-worthless, outside of the medical checks and interviews. Tape stands supreme, but there are many insights NFL teams take away from all the tests, drills, and interviews at the Combine.

It was the first day of the Combine where the defense takes the field. The off-ball linebackers eventually took the field. Let's talk risers and fallers.

Risers

Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Probably one of the biggest risers from the day. Wilson showed better athleticism than expected, but it was the drills that really caused him to stand out. This linebacker has a future in the NFL.

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin edge looked really good out there both athletically and doing the position drills. What is the best part for Baun is that edge and linebacker drills were both nailed by him showing he does have the versatility to do both.

Shaun Bradley, Temple

I liked Bradley’s tape, but he was the one linebacker that after watching his Combine earned the note of “go back over his tape”. It was a good day and really exceeded expectations. He helped himself just by making other analysts (besides myself) and NFL people to reexamine the tape.

Davion Taylor, Colorado

The drills were hit or miss with Taylor, but he is extremely quick and tested out very well athletically. He is still learning the position and game, which showed, but he flashed enough to be enticed with the traits.

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

All Brooks did was run the 40-yard dash, but he ran a good time showing that speed he needed to for the NFL. The best thing is it matches up with his tape where he looks like he has coverage linebacker potential in the NFL.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fallers

Carter Coughlin, Minnesota

An edge rusher that tested poorly to transition to the NFL at the edge, but also didn’t show enough to move off-ball. The two positions for him and he didn’t do the drills well enough to give a lot of confidence.

Cale Garrett, Missouri

Sloppy through the drills that saw his feet come out from under him, heel click like he is thinking there is no place like home, and raise his shoulders instead of keeping proper level.

Evan Weaver, California

A stubby not overly athletic linebacker just isn’t a great thing for the modern-day NFL. I like Weaver's tape, but the style doesn’t fit and he failed to show good enough movement skills or test out good enough athletically to inspire more hope for his transition to the NFL.

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Oh boy. The type of linebacker that tape says Quarterman is, is exactly the type of linebacker the Combine confirmed him to be. It was a rough day, and isn’t helped that linebackers that compared similarly to him from the last two years in play style all went undrafted.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.