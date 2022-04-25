There are some that would claim that the NFL media is oversaturated with mock drafts. The mocks can be fun early on in the NFL draft process when the possibilities are endless and learning about all the new talents that could bolster your team is fresh and new.

At this point in the draft process, though, no one can claim any mock to be “fresh” or “new” unless they're edgy and jarring just to grab attention. Instead of contributing to the wave of mock drafts, I have decided to write and conduct only one official mock for the Denver Broncos the week of the draft.

There's no such thing as a perfect mock draft, and it’s impossible to truly know which players will be available at what slot, but pouring over consensus mock drafts and numerous mock draft simulators at least allows some semblance of realism.

Will the Broncos select any of the players listed below in my mock? We won’t know until we know.

But if Denver can walk away with any of these players, hopefully, this mock can allow any Broncos fan to get excited about the upside and fit of the prospect.

Without further ado, here's my one and only six-round mock draft for your Broncos.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Round 2 | Pick 64: Drake Jackson | EDGE | USC James Snook-USA TODAY Sports As GM George Paton stated in his recent pre-draft press conference, “You just can’t have enough pass rushers… You get a wave of rushers, and you get an offense that can score points, you get leads, and then you throw this pass rush at them… I think that’s a formula and you can’t have enough of those players, whether it’s inside rushers or edge.” In the spirit of that quote, Denver drafts a pass rusher here who can pin his ears back and get after the quarterback in the recently turned 21 year-old Jackson. Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 273-pounds, and a long 34-¼-inch arm length at Southern California’s pro day, Jackson has the traits to become an effective edge rusher in the NFL. Jackson is one of the true benders around the arc in this class. Similar to Denver’s recently-signed pass rusher Randy Gregory, Jackson is a long and linear pass rusher with burst and fluidity rushing off the edge. Jackson had a weird career at USC where he lost weight and played at around 240 pounds this last season. His play strength suffered as a result. With issues setting the edge against the run, anchoring at the point of attack when needed, and little to no power rush moves in his pass-rushing repertoire, Jackson will likely need to be used as a situational rusher his first year, but he possess the frame to add more weight and the athleticism to still be dynamic and fluid playing closer to north of 260 pounds. Given the Broncos already have Gregory and Bradley Chubb on the roster, Jackson would give the team another pass-rushing option to get after the quarterback in 2022 and potentially develop into a far cheaper cost-controlled option to replace Chubb in 2023 and beyond — if retaining the former fifth overall pick doesn’t make sense from a salary cap perspective. Round 3 | Pick 75: Cam Taylor-Britt | CB | Nebraska © Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC In a similar realm of thought as drafting Jackson, the Broncos should consider drafting players that can provide rotational value and back-end starter competition at value positions on Day 2 of the draft. The other position of higher value the Broncos could certainly look to bolster is defensive back. Ronald Darby is a very good No. 2 cornerback, but he has an extensive injury history, missing time every season but one in his career, and a contract that can create a lot of cap space for Denver next offseason, freeing up $10 million with only a $3 million dead cap hit. Defensive back make sense in the now and the future. Highly debated as an option at pick 64, Taylor-Britt could go earlier in the draft because his overall package of tools makes him an intriguing defensive back for every scheme. While some project him as a safety, others think he will stick at corner, but in a match-quarters scheme with a heavy emphasis on versatility and physicality, Taylor-Britt’s exact role uncertainty would be a positive for Denver under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. While Taylor-Britt isn’t a pterodactyl in terms of length for the cornerback position, his 31-½-inch arm length is far from a detriment playing in the scheme Denver is likely to use this season. He is an explosive athlete as shown by his 40 time but what makes him stand out is his physicality. With so many teams using RPOs and the quick pass game to bigger and more dynamic players in space over recent seasons, Taylor-Britt’s ability to trigger downhill and be a physical presence in the secondary is a huge feather in his cap as a prospect. Known as a leader in the locker room and an energy tone-setter for the Cornhuskers, Taylor-Britt could push Michael Ojemudia for the fourth cornerback spot, become a key special teams contributor, and be a starter in future seasons in a defensive scheme that covets physicality, length, zone recognition from its defensive backs. Round 3 | Pick 96: Marcus Jones | CB/RET | Houston © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports With reports that the Broncos are doing extensive work on Day 2 defensive backs, Paton’s lineage coming from the Minnesota Vikings and their love for drafting corners and defensive backs in general, back-to-back picks in the Broncos’ secondary may seem excessive off the cuff until one digs further into the value of the position. Jones is one of the more interesting prospects in the entire 2022 class. While he is minuscule in size and length at 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, and possesses some of the shortest arms measured in by a defensive back in recent memory at 29 inches, his tape and demeanor on tape are anything but tiny. Jones is an uber twitched-up player who is smooth in and out of breaks and fires downhill upon diagnosing passing plays. While he can get bullied at the catch point and will never be a cornerback that can live in a press-man world, that might not be a problem in Denver with Evero coming to town. No team in the entire NFL played more off-coverage than the Los Angeles Rams over the past two seasons. Whether playing boundary off coverage against opposing speed threats, lining up in the slot, or even potentially playing safety in an Antoine Winfield, Jr.-like role, Jones would be a dynamic piece to utilize and help combat the AFC West passing attacks. What makes Jones even more unique is his special teams ability. As one of the most dynamic returners in all of college football over the last few seasons averaging 28.8 yards per kick return with six touchdowns and 13.5 yards per punt return and three touchdowns as a kick returner, Jones could help add the dynamism the Broncos have desperately needed on special teams. With his size determinants, Jones has dealt with a bevy of shoulder issues at college that could take him off of some teams' boards. If Jones falls out of Day 2 of the draft, the concerns about his long-term durability are likely to blame. Round 4 | Pick 115: Cade Otton | TE | Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Many in Broncos Country will be unsatisfied with how early Denver is selecting a tight end in this mock draft. The Broncos undoubtedly could use some additional options at the position, is the tight end position all that valuable for the Broncos going forward? Russell Wilson doesn’t use the short-middle of the field nor the tight end as a volume-passing option all that often in his career and under Nathaniel Hackett as the offensive coordinator, Green Bay really used its tight ends as either red-zone options or blockers. Regardless, Denver could use another option at the position and round four looks like the sweet spot this year for the tight ends. Perhaps falling a tad due to a left ankle injury that caused him to miss the athletic testing portions of the pre-draft process, Otton was considered a candidate for the first tight end in this year’s class prior to this past season. Otten isn’t truly dynamic in any singular area of playing the tight end, but he possesses a solid frame that could pack on more muscle and mass, is an adequate mover, and projects like an above-average in-line blocker as a Y at the next level with more than enough natural receiving ability to be more than a de facto sixth offensive linemen when on the field. Round 4 | Pick 116: Braxton Jones | OT | Southern Utah Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos need a long-term option at the right tackle position. Unfortunately, due to the recent comments from Paton stating that he and the front office liked a number of offensive tackles in this class that project to go Round 1 or early round 2, the Broncos sitting at 64 are unlikely to walk away with the offensive tackle this team covets without trading up. That's okay for the immediate season as Denver has three current options for the position in Billy Turner, Tom Compton, and Calvin Anderson. But Denver still needs to add a developmental tackle option in the draft and Jones impressed during the pre-draft process. From holding his own down at the Senior Bowl to showing the requisite combination of body mass, arm length, twitch, and fluidness required for a majority of tackles, Jones is one of the Day 3 tackles that could wind up starting a year or so down the line of their careers. Measuring at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds with a very long 35-⅜-inch arm length, Jones has the frame to add a bit more mass if his new team asks it of him. He will need to learn to play lower in his reps to handle NFL power from the edge, but give him a year and he could easily become a starting right tackle for the Broncos in their wide zone-centric offensive attack. Round 5, Pick 145: Kevin Austin, Jr. | WR | Notre Dame Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports A wide receiver? Yes, indeed, a wide receiver. With the insanity that has transpired in the wide receiver market over the last few seasons with the contracts obtained by elite players such as DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill (as well as very questionable contracts handed out to Kenny Golladay and Christian Kirk) having young, cheap, cost-controlled, and talented options at the position is likely a way to gain a slight edge against your competition in today’s NFL. Yes, there are more wide receivers of quality coming out of the draft more ready to play than ever before, but teams are also utilizing more wide receivers throughout the season as well. The value of the wide receiver position doesn’t come from scarcity as does the offensive tackle position, but rather the position’s impact on the field. Drafting Austin in the middle of the third round is indeed a lottery ticket type of selection for the Broncos, banking on raw traits and upside for a position that does not need an immediate contributor in this offense. Austin suffered a myriad of foot injuries and suspensions due to violating team rules during his career for the Irish. This season, though, he got it all together and started to show why he was such a highly ranked high school recruit. Testing like an overall athletic specimen with all of Austin's testing measuring in the 70th percentile or above, showing great explosiveness posing a 132-inch broad and 39-inch vertical with a solid frame, do not be surprised if the Broncos add another player at this position in a class Paton described as “strong” in his recent press conference. Round 6 | Pick 206: Mike Rose | LB | Iowa State Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports If any singular position has plummeted in value over the last half-decade in the NFL, it is likely the linebacker position. While not to the diminished returns of the running back position, which not only is less valuable because of on-the-field output but also longevity in the league, teams are taking linebackers off the field in favor of pass rushers or defensive backs at an unprecedented rate. Don’t like this reality as a fan? You may be in for some bad news with Evero coming to town given how the Rams have devalued the position over recent seasons. The Broncos could still use some developmental bodies at the position though in order to avoid the embarrassment that was the Week 7 performance of the linebackers (and edge rushers) versus the Cleveland Browns. The linebacker may be decreased in value, but at some point, if a team is so weak at the position opponents can take advantage of the lack of talent as was the case when Denver was starting Justin Strnad and Curtis Robinson against the run. Rose has been a very solid contributor for the outstanding Iowa State 3-3-5 stack defense over his career. While not an athletic specimen for the position, he ose owns some unique traits for the linebacker position. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds and an exceptional 33-¼-inch arm length, Rose was a tackling vacuum for the Cyclones. He is not a violent player nor a dynamic space athlete, but his combination of intelligence, fluidity, and processing allowed him to accumulate accolades and awards throughout his career. Rose is considered one of the key players in helping turn around the Iowa State football program and should be a high floor player that might develop into a starter down the line given his intelligence and frame at the position. Round 7 | Pick 232: Eric Johnson | IDL | Missouri State Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos could use further investment along the trenches prior to the 2022 season. Currently one of the biggest question mark positions for Denver is just who is going to replace Shelby Harris when the defense is in its 3-4 base. While some may point to D.J. Jones as Shelby’s replacement, comments from Evero in Jones’ signing press conference hinted that the free-agent acquisition would be more likely replacing Mike Purcell in base alignment as a 0 or 1 technique rather than Shelby who lined up at 4, 4i, or 5 in that specific formation. McTelvin Agim? DeShawn Williams? Who will line up in that spot is a mystery as it currently stands for the Broncos. With Denver likely to play far more nickel and dime this season due to (hopefully) playing with a lead and forcing other teams to pass, the Broncos may still want to line up in some formations with five players along the line of scrimmage like the Rams did often last season. A unique combination of frame and athleticism, Johnson stands at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds with 34-¼-inch arm length, he dominated so thoroughly at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in the pre-draft cycle that he earned a late invite to the Senior Bowl where he also stood out with his combination of twitch and frame. He could probably add a bit more weight and needs to work on not playing so upright at the point of attack, but Johnson projects as a developmental player who can play the 5 technique role in certain packages while reducing to an under tackle in a four-man front. Round 7 | Pick 234: Isaiah Pacheco | RB | Rutgers Peter Ackerman, Asbury Park Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC Again, the running back is a devalued position in the NFL. However, have teams leaned so hard in devaluing the position that there is now value to be found? For the Broncos specifically with Wilson as the quarterback, who has not been a quick-short pass game maestro in his career to date, the run game will be exceedingly valuable in order to force teams to respect the short middle of the field, therefore, opening up bigger windows to exploit down the field leading to a higher probability of explosive pass plays. Unless Kenneth Walker III or Breece Hall fall to the Broncos at pick 64, the best bet for the team will be identifying Day 3 talent that can come in and provide competition to Mike Boone for RB2 and relieve emerging star Javonte Williams, who has not been a true lead back in his collegiate or professional career to date. Given the uncertainty of Williams’ ability to be a true bell-cow back, Denver could add a running back with some legitimate mass that projects as one who can shoulder a high volume of carries. The reality of the running back is it will always be a position that is dependent on the blocking in front of them. This was the case for Pacheco, who has a unique combination of size at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and speed logging a 4.37-second 40 at the Combine. He is a tough runner with a slashing style and, given his frame, is a solid pass protector when kept in the backfield to protect the quarterback (a literal must in today’s NFL and arguably a more valuable pass game skill for a back to have than the ability to flex out and be a pass catcher). Pacheco did not display great vision or patience as a runner at Rutgers, but playing behind a more evenly matched offensive line at the NFL level very well could alleviate some of those issues that showed at Rutgers.

The Takeaway

Every mock simulation will come with its fair share of regrets in hindsight. But simply put, there are more areas I would like to address than draft picks for the Broncos (even with nine selections).

What did I miss? Denver did not land a developmental nose tackle option, a center to push Lloyd Cushenberry III, and didn't double up on edge rusher in a class deep at the position.

There is no such thing as a perfect mock and many who read this will think Denver would be wise to go in a different direction than I've suggested. That’s the fun of the pre-draft season leading up to the actual event at the end of April.

In the end, Paton and the Broncos will zip up and down the board accumulating different picks and going different directions than the static mock draft listed above, but regardless, given how well Denver drafted last season, everyone in Broncos Country should be excited about the upcoming draft class and have full faith that Paton and his staff will have another great class in 2022.

Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!