Finding Broncos: Kyle Hamilton | S | Notre Dame

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds Arms: 33 inches

33 inches Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.59

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 131 inches

3 Cone Drill: 6.9

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.32

Stats

Pros

Hamilton has the height, weight, and speed to be whatever a team needs him to be.

He can work in any scheme and play multiple roles and positions.

He is a brutal force in the middle of the field.

Hamilton is quick to trigger downhill against the run, bringing plenty of force.

He is more than willing to throw his body weight around.

He has a high football IQ, plays with an excellent tempo, and is well-known for his physicality.

He can handle covering tight ends and running backs in coverage and, with some improvements, can play the nickel against bigger receivers.

Hamilton is a force at the catch point because of his length and physicality.

He is a great tackler, and the few missed tackles he has can be cleaned up.

He can work in the box and still thrive.

Hamilton does a great job reading the quarterback and getting himself in a position to make a play.

Despite his aggressive nature, Hamilton does an excellent job of avoiding penalties.

Jack of all trades applies to Hamilton, but he is also a master of a lot.

His range is excellent, and he covers the ground with good speed.

He has good ball skills that he displayed during this last season.

Hamilton can do everything, but he is also willing to do whatever is asked, including working on special teams.

Cons

There are some hiccups with his change of direction due to his height.

He has to lower his pad level when he wraps up tackle.

There were some issues from Hamilton in the open field, either bad angles or missed tackles that led to big plays for the offense.

He has to improve his recognition of passing concepts and speed up that processor.

There are times that shifty route runners can get him spun around.

His balance is hit or miss.

If he had more short-area burst, he could be trusted more working in the slot in the NFL.

Overall

Kyle Hamilton is an exceptional talent. While no one knows how he will pan out in the NFL, he has the traits and talent that make you think "future Hall of Fame player" when watching his tape. He is exceptional and has everything NFL teams are looking for in modern safeties.

His tape isn't perfect, but Hamilton has the traits to overcome the concerns. He is the ultimate team player that coaches will love with all of the physical characteristics that scouts will love. There isn't much discussion about the talent and potential among NFL teams. Hamilton will go early in the draft, and it is just a question as to how early.

Fit with Denver

It would be a tremendous move to the secondary if Denver could land Hamilton. Justin Simmons and Kyle Hamilton make a fantastic duo and would give them Caden Sterns as the third safety. There would be a lot of versatility and range that quarterbacks would have issues with pre-snap.

The only problem with that is, Denver doesn't pick until the final pick in the second round. If Hamilton somehow manages to fall that far, it is due to severe medical or character red flags, making it even more doubtful. So, unfortunately, Denver being able to add Hamilton is a pipe dream.

Round Grade: Top Ranked Player

Where he goes: Top Five

