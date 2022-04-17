Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Nik Bonitto | Edge | Oklahoma

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a pass rush specialist.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 250 pounds
  • Arms: 32-1/2 inches
  • Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 120 inches
  • 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.23 seconds

Stats

Pros

  • Has good counters as a pass rusher, and they come effortlessly. 
  • Good athlete and quickness. 
  • Footwork is quick and sudden, and can get the inside lane with a quick jab step. 
  • As a pass rusher, he is slippery and hard to control. 
  • Has a good bend to get under the outside arm. 
  • Has some versatility to rush from multiple spots. 
  • Some ability to drop into coverages. 
  • Quick with his attack that doesn't give blockers time to get set. 
  • Consistent attack as a pass rusher gives blockers no time to recover. 
  • Has good change of direction skills. 
  • Great agility in his game. 
  • Can take sharp angles to get after the quarterback. 
  • Has some good pass rush moves in his arsenal that are technically advanced. 
  • Such a smooth spin move. 
  • Has awareness and movement skills to drop into zone coverage. 
  • Has experience working in a few different roles and positions. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Lacks the power to hold the edge. 
  • Has good size but plays small against the run.
  • Easy to move for blockers at the point of attack. 
  • Doesn't do well-converting speed to power. 
  • Gets caught up in the trash when playing contain. 
  • He will see himself get stalled often by the blockers punch.
  • The motor will slow when the play goes away from him. 
  • Pass-rush specialist. 
  • A thin lower half. 
  • Needs to fix his build for the NFL. 
  • Hands are poor. 
  • Poor processor and can be extremely late with his reads. 
  • He is predictable with his pass rush and will need more variation with his moves. 
  • He only has experience dropping into zone coverage and not man coverage. 
  • Some discussions are to be had about his best position in the NFL. 
  • His issues against the run are concerning to be a full-time edge. 
  • Production isn't the best, with averaging under four tackles a game. 

Overview

Nik Bonitto, the pass rusher, is skilled and capable, but his run defense is disappointing as a full-time edge. As he is right now, he is strictly a pass rush specialist and should be kept from playing obvious running downs and early downs. The hope would be to make him not a significant liability against the run, but unless he takes extreme steps as a run defender, it is unlikely he ends up good there. 

Part of the concern with Bonitto against the run is he has the traits to be better than he has. Some of the traits that make him such a good prospect as a pass rusher can be carried over, but it doesn't. Whatever the reason, teams have to fix that or keep him from being exposed as a run defender. 

In the NFL, Bonitto probably shouldn't be a full-time edge because of the issues he has against the run. A pass rush specialist with the ability to drop into zone coverage is the best role for him, which means you can move him around and use him from different spots on the line. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

Denver needs more depth at the edge with how badly they struggled last season with getting after the quarterback. Adding Randy Gregory was a good addition to the room, especially if he and Bradley Chubb can stay healthy and out there on the field. Nik Bonitto would be a good addition to the room with what he can do as a pass rusher, but his run defense could be a deal-breaker. 

Not only did Denver address the pass rush with Gregory, but they are also looking for better run defense. Malik Reed is one of the worst run defenders in the NFL, so adding Bonitto would give them two bad run defenders as their depth at the position. 

The other option with Bonitto would be a hybrid-type role that allows him to rush off the edge or drop into coverage. However, the Broncos are looking for Baron Browning for a role like that. So it makes the fit for Bonitto a little murky. 

With Bonitto's ability as a pass rusher, Denver could choose to overlook his run defense issues and be a pass-rush specialist. That is still a valuable piece to have for NFL teams. The question would be how much the Broncos value that with how much they value improving their run defense. 

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) and Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Preston Wilson (74) during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Nik Bonitto | Edge | Oklahoma

By Erick Trickel1 minute ago
Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma (48) sacks UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
Draft

PFF Reveals Broncos' 'Best-Case Scenario' Prospect for Pick 64 Overall

By Nick Kendell13 minutes ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Trinity Benson (12) runs the ball as wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) goes to block Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

Report: Broncos Awarded Additional Seventh-Round Draft Pick for Trinity Benson Trade

By Keith Cummings34 minutes ago
Russell Wilson
News

Will Broncos Have to Re-Set QB Market on Russell Wilson Extension?

By Bob Morris51 minutes ago
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III avoids a tackle by Michigan's R.J. Moten during his touchdown run during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Syndication Lansing State Journal
Draft

Finding Broncos: Kenneth Walker III | RB | Michigan State

By Lance Sanderson18 hours ago
Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during the third quarter during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Jerome Ford | RB | Cincinnati

By Erick Trickel19 hours ago
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) spars with National defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Cole Strange | OL | Chattanooga

By Erick Trickel23 hours ago
Russell Wilson
News

Here's What Raiders QB Derek Carr's New Contract Means for Broncos' Russell Wilson

By Luke Patterson23 hours ago
Trey McBride, Troy Andersen
Draft

TE Trey McBride & LB Troy Andersen Mocked to Broncos by NFL.com

By Nick Kendell23 hours ago