Finding Broncos: Nik Bonitto | Edge | Oklahoma

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Arms: 32-1/2 inches

Hands: 9-3/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 120 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.23 seconds

Stats

Pros

Has good counters as a pass rusher, and they come effortlessly.

Good athlete and quickness.

Footwork is quick and sudden, and can get the inside lane with a quick jab step.

As a pass rusher, he is slippery and hard to control.

Has a good bend to get under the outside arm.

Has some versatility to rush from multiple spots.

Some ability to drop into coverages.

Quick with his attack that doesn't give blockers time to get set.

Consistent attack as a pass rusher gives blockers no time to recover.

Has good change of direction skills.

Great agility in his game.

Can take sharp angles to get after the quarterback.

Has some good pass rush moves in his arsenal that are technically advanced.

Such a smooth spin move.

Has awareness and movement skills to drop into zone coverage.

Has experience working in a few different roles and positions.

Cons

Lacks the power to hold the edge.

Has good size but plays small against the run.

Easy to move for blockers at the point of attack.

Doesn't do well-converting speed to power.

Gets caught up in the trash when playing contain.

He will see himself get stalled often by the blockers punch.

The motor will slow when the play goes away from him.

Pass-rush specialist.

A thin lower half.

Needs to fix his build for the NFL.

Hands are poor.

Poor processor and can be extremely late with his reads.

He is predictable with his pass rush and will need more variation with his moves.

He only has experience dropping into zone coverage and not man coverage.

Some discussions are to be had about his best position in the NFL.

His issues against the run are concerning to be a full-time edge.

Production isn't the best, with averaging under four tackles a game.

Overview

Nik Bonitto, the pass rusher, is skilled and capable, but his run defense is disappointing as a full-time edge. As he is right now, he is strictly a pass rush specialist and should be kept from playing obvious running downs and early downs. The hope would be to make him not a significant liability against the run, but unless he takes extreme steps as a run defender, it is unlikely he ends up good there.

Part of the concern with Bonitto against the run is he has the traits to be better than he has. Some of the traits that make him such a good prospect as a pass rusher can be carried over, but it doesn't. Whatever the reason, teams have to fix that or keep him from being exposed as a run defender.

In the NFL, Bonitto probably shouldn't be a full-time edge because of the issues he has against the run. A pass rush specialist with the ability to drop into zone coverage is the best role for him, which means you can move him around and use him from different spots on the line.

Fit with Broncos

Denver needs more depth at the edge with how badly they struggled last season with getting after the quarterback. Adding Randy Gregory was a good addition to the room, especially if he and Bradley Chubb can stay healthy and out there on the field. Nik Bonitto would be a good addition to the room with what he can do as a pass rusher, but his run defense could be a deal-breaker.

Not only did Denver address the pass rush with Gregory, but they are also looking for better run defense. Malik Reed is one of the worst run defenders in the NFL, so adding Bonitto would give them two bad run defenders as their depth at the position.

The other option with Bonitto would be a hybrid-type role that allows him to rush off the edge or drop into coverage. However, the Broncos are looking for Baron Browning for a role like that. So it makes the fit for Bonitto a little murky.

With Bonitto's ability as a pass rusher, Denver could choose to overlook his run defense issues and be a pass-rush specialist. That is still a valuable piece to have for NFL teams. The question would be how much the Broncos value that with how much they value improving their run defense.

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 3

