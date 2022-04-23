Finding Broncos: Sam Williams | Edge | Mississippi

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 261 pounds

261 pounds Arms: 33-1/8 inches

33-1/8 inches Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.46 seconds

4.46 seconds Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad Jump: 123 inches

123 inches

Stats

Pros

Has quickness to fire into the gaps.

Smooth with his transitions as a pass rusher.

Has good lateral range.

Has plenty of flexibility and bend.

Pass rush has timing and urgency.

Can plant and change direction.

Transitions to the inside with fluid movements.

Attacks the hands of blockers to keep them off of him.

Has good twitch.

Explodes off the snap.

Does well converting speed to power.

Can vary his speed through his pass rush.

Good production that shows his traits.

Accelerates into blocks.

Hands stay active and have solid technique.

Plays with a good pad level.

Varies his angles as a pass rush.

Has a good build on a good frame.

Cons

Has significant red flags that need to be checked.

Can be stalled in his attack with a strong punch to his chest.

Needs to have more power to hold the point of attack.

Lacks instincts.

Not overly physical against the run.

Has to do better reading and breaking down blocking concepts to find his fit.

Doesn't have much to his inside counters.

Needs to be more consistent in finishing sacks and tackles for a loss.

Penalties.

Plays with an open chest being a prime target for stiff punches.

Overview

Sam Williams is an impressive player on the field, but there is a lot off the field that needs to be looked into and cleared. There are questions on the field when watching his tape, especially when it comes to his play against the run. That could lead to a pass rush specialist role, especially early in his career.

As a pass rusher, he still has issues handling power, and strong punches will consistently stall him. However, Williams uses his speed well to get after the quarterback, especially with his ability to change direction quickly. Teams will like his ability as a pass rusher and potential to be that third pass rusher that is coveted in the NFL. His value will be determined by how teams feel about the off-field issues.

Fit with Broncos

If the Broncos clear Williams with the off-field issues, he would fit as an extra pass rusher that they are looking for. They need additional depth at the position behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. Besides the off-field issues, Denver would also need to be ok with his play against the run.

The focus of Denver has been to bolster their run defense as well as their pass rush, and the two big free-agent signings attacked those issues. So with Williams having issues against the run, they could look for someone who offers a more well-rounded skill set. There is a lot with Williams that there is a chance he isn't even on the board for the Broncos.

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 4/Round 5

