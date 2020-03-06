Mile High Huddle
PFF Pegs Boise State WR John Hightower as First-Round fit for Broncos

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos talked to a lot of wide receivers at the NFL Combine. Wide receiver, and finding that dynamic complement for Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, has been the talk of the team since the offseason began. 

The Broncos figure to prioritize speed at the wideout position in new OC Pat Shurmur's more vertically-oriented scheme. The 'Big Three' receivers in the 2020 draft class — Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, Alabama's Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy — have all been commonly chosen Broncos' picks in the ubiquitous mock drafts on the internet. 

But sitting at pick 15, what if all three are off the board when the Broncos go on the clock? Pro Football Focus has zeroed in on an alternative WR who could perhaps check many of the same boxes and fit the needs of the Broncos' offense. 

DENVER BRONCOS: WR JOHN HIGHTOWER, BOISE STATE

Coming out of Boise State with just one season of significant playing time, Hightower is going to fly under the radar in this deep wide receiver class. As the PFF Draft Guide notes, that’s only going to make him more of a steal. Being a deep threat isn’t all about speed, and Hightower shown the route nuances and ball tracking that you like to see on tape. He’ll likely have to continue to fill out his frame, but weighing in at 189 pounds at the combine is a nice start.

The Broncos are in search of a complementary option to Courtland Sutton. Sutton took a massive step forward last season, but the options at receiver opposite him were lacking. DaeSean Hamilton led the group with just 28 receptions. Henry Ruggs is a popular first-round target, but if the Broncos decide to go elsewhere in Round 1, Hightower will be available later in the draft. He could give the Broncos the deep threat they’re looking for while allowing them to address other needs early, or even doubling down at wide receiver. 

Hightower is a receiver our Erick Trickel took a shine to months ago as a Broncos fit. Measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds at the Combine, Hightower brings a little length to the table working outside the numbers. 

As a senior this past season, Hightower produced 51 receptions, 943 yards and eight touchdowns. While not possessing 'blazing' speed per se, Hightower posted a 4.43-second 40 at the Combine, which is faster than Sutton. 

Would Hightower make sense at pick 15, though? 

That's where I'd probably pick a bone with PFF. Don't get me wrong, Hightower is a fine wideout and, again, he would check a lot of the boxes but taking him in round one would be a bit of a reach. 

Round two? Now we're talking. 

It would also depend on who else was on the board at pick 15. Even if the 'Big Three' are gone, there's still an outside chance that South Carolina DL Javon Kinlaw will be on the board. Even TCU CB Jeff Gladney would be a better round-one pick for the Broncos than Hightower. 

It'll be fun to see how it shakes out. The NFL Draft doesn't kick off until April 23, so for the better part of the next six weeks, mock drafts and speculation are the flavor of the day. 

