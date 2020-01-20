Mile High Huddle
Recapping any Broncos' Implications From the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Erick Trickel

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is the forgotten all-star game of the pre-draft process, but NFL teams find hidden talent there almost without fail. This year, with how deep and talented the rosters were, there could be multiple hidden gems if teams look hard enough. 

In the video above, I spotlight some of the defensive prospects who participated, but what about players on the offensive side of the ball?

It was a day for the running backs as Raymond Calais out of Louisiana and Jason Huntley out of New Mexico State each had great performances. Calais only had four carries for 25 yards, but he added one reception for 14 yards and had a kick return for 100 yards. He showed off his speed to make a game-changing play.

Huntley added more on the ground with seven carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. He showed off his patience behind the line of scrimmage, and the burst to take advantage of holes opening up for him. Huntley has good speed, but his ability to make defenders miss, picking up yards quickly with burst, is what is really enticing.

It wasn’t just running backs, but the tight ends who also showed up in a big way. Ohio State's Rashod Berry had two receptions for 54 yards, but also had some shining moments as a blocker that teams are going to love. Georgia's Charlie Woerner also had a good game as a blocker and added three catches for 50 yards on the day.

Outside of the running back and tight end positions, Michigan State wideout Darrell Stewart had a very solid day. He showed off reliable hands and the ability to get quick separation as he hauled in six catches for 54 yards. Stewart doesn’t have great speed, but solid quickness and a shorter passing game offense could be looking at him after the game he had. 

We'll see if any of these NFLPA Collegiate Bowl participants wind up in Denver. But don't be surprised if at least one does. And don't forget to check out the video above for full Broncos implications. 

