Finding Broncos: Zyon McCollum | CB | Sam Houston State

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a small school cornerback.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 199 pounds
  • Arms: 30-3/4 inches
  • Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.33 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 132 inches
  • 3 Cone Drill: 6.48 seconds
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 3.94 seconds

Pros

  • Has great size. 
  • Checks all the intangibles boxes. 
  • Leader on and off the film room. 
  • Has a high football IQ. 
  • Recovery athleticism is excellent. 
  • He plays with good technical discipline. 
  • Trusts his technique and those around him. 
  • Plenty of
  • He was a gunner on special teams and stood out consistently. 
  • Has the traits to be a safety if it doesn't work out at cornerback. 
  • Has loose hips with fluid footwork. 
  • Uses his length well. 
  • Consistent wrap-up technique as a tackler.
  • Explodes into contact and drives through the tackle. 
  • Can flip his hips smoothly. 
  • Has good ball production. 
  • Targets the ball as a tackler and forced six fumbles. 
  • Excellent athleticism. 
  • Physical working downhill. 
  • Versatility to play inside and out. 

Cons

  • Press technique is lacking. 
  • Doesn't always play to his size. 
  • His punch to redirect routes isn't the stiffest. 
  • Needs to do better playing the ball instead of the receiver constantly. 
  • Will change his phase in coverage early. 
  • Doesn't play close to the receiver consistently through the route, leading to natural separation. 
  • Doesn't have ideal arm length. 
  • Does get grabby working downfield. 
  • Needs better balance with his backpedal. 
  • Can be over-aggressive in coverage. 
  • Didn't face tough competition in college. 
  • Could use a little more mass to his frame. 

Overview

Zyon McCollum had an extremely impressive workout at the NFL Combine and stood out among the corners. He brings the athleticism to the NFL that you need and has sound technique in most aspects of his game. The biggest concern is how he will handle the jump in competition. 

It may take him a year or two to adjust to playing at the NFL level. The game is faster, bigger, and stronger, and Sam Houston State didn't face NFL talent frequently. So McCollum's draft value will have to factor in how long the adjustment period may take for him to be ready. 

While he can work in a man or zone coverage scheme, he is better suited as a zone corner. So he has good versatility, adding in his ability to flex back as a safety, play the boundary or the slot. Earlier in his career, it may be better to start him as a boundary corner as teams clean up aspects of his game before transitioning him to the slot. 

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are still looking for help at the corner position, and Zyon McCollum would be a good fit. He fits the scheme that they will be running and works with the personnel. There would be no pressure on McCollum to start right away with Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain II, and K'Waun Williams. 

However, Darby has had one entire season of game action, which could lead to McCollum starting unless they turn to Michael Ojemudia. With all that McCollum needs to work on, it could be better to have him sitting on the bench for a year. Even if that is the case, they can still use him on special teams, which George Paton mentioned in his pre-draft presser as an issue with the team. 

Since the combine, McCollum has been viewed as a late third to early fourth-round pick. Denver sits with the 96th, 115th, and 116th overall picks in that range. If they want McCollum, they could have a good shot at getting him. 

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3/Round 4

