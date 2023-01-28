Broncos Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 1 | 3 Prospects Rise

There was much to glean from Day 1 at the Shrine Bowl.

Las Vegas, NV. – What a difference a year makes. When I touched down in ‘Sin City’ for the first day of the East-West Shrine Bowl last year, I heard from multiple renowned sources that a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers was likely en route to the Denver Broncos via trade.

This year, Broncos Country is painstakingly waiting for the announcement of the team’s next head coach after the dismissal of Nathaniel Hackett amid a disastrous 2022 season with Russell Wilson. The roller-coaster ride of candidates, including Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans, Jim Caldwell, and David Shaw, continues apace, with the rumor of mystery candidates being interviewed.

The most challenging aspect of not having named a head coach by the end of January is in the pre-draft talent evaluation process — which is Broncos GM George Paton’s ultimate responsibility overseeing the scouting department. The GM, scouts, and assistant coaches usually have a plan for specific areas of improvement they're wanting to make via the NFL draft, but doing so without a head coach could prove to be difficult, although not impossible.

On Saturday, the first day of practice for both the East and West teams kicked off, led by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons assistant coaching staffs. Broncos scouts, along with the other 31 NFL teams, made the trip to Vegas to evaluate these prospects, and the 2023 crop didn’t disappoint during its first chance to impress pro teams.

I picked up a lot during Day 1's activities and noticed a few different prospects grasp some early momentum. Let’s review three prospects that fit the Broncos' needs this upcoming Spring.

Dante Stills | Edge | West Virginia

At 6-foot-4 and 289 pounds, Stills immediately made his presence known on the practice field for the East team. The fifth-year senior played in 12 games for the Mountaineers in 2022 and logged 26 tackles (13 solo), nine tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Stills provides both run-stuffing support and the ability to be a dynamic pass rusher, as evidenced by the 30 pressures, 21 hurries, and four QB hits he recorded. The 23-year-old West Virginia native is a mountain of a man, but moves very well for his size.

Stills consistently demonstrated his versatility as an edge rusher and defensive lineman in multiple fronts. In positional drills between opposing offensive linemen, Stills was dominant in consecutive reps, utilizing a powerful bull rush while simultaneously keeping blockers at bay using leverage and reach.

The dynamic pass rusher is also able to set an edge in both positional and team drills, containing running backs on the ground and defending the screen pass. With his stock on the rise, Stills should fare as a mid-to-late-round draft pick.

While I hesitate to issue NFL player comparisons, I can’t help but see some of Dre’Mont Jones in Stills. There’s loads of raw potential, controlled aggression, and the ability to accept coaching.

The Broncos desperately need to find another edge defender with Jones’ status as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Broncos have Randy Gregory and Baron Browning returning, who each battled their own set of injuries last season, in addition to Nik Bonitto, who had an underwhelming rookie campaign.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jeremy Banks | LB | Tennessee

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 224 pounds, Banks’ undersized stature as a linebacker doesn’t affect his ability to play dynamic football. During his senior season in Knoxville, he played in 11 games and logged 53 tackles (33 solo), 4.5 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and defended four passes. Banks also showed an ability to rush the passer, recording 12 total pressure, eight QB hurries, and four QB hits.

The 23-year-old was dominant at his linebacker position on Day 1 for the East team. Banks showed a nice ability to drop into zone coverage, consistently reading the QBs eyes and demonstrating his high level of awareness.

He also showed a nice ability to match up with larger tight ends and defend the pass with an advanced understanding of recovery and fighting through the whistle. Time and time again, Banks also showed his willingness to mix it up with O-linemen when defending the run and met multiple backs in the hole with a stiff pop.

In the last few years, the Broncos have still been searching for their long-term inside linebackers. Josey Jewell is unquestionably the anchor for Denver’s defense, but will Alex Singleton return after a fantastic 2022 season?

Surely, Singleton's services will be in high demand around the NFL, and the unwillingness of the Broncos brass to extend players last season will leave the team thin at inside linebacker. Banks’ potential is very exciting as this young man should be within striking distance for the Broncos in the mid to late rounds.

Tavion Thomas | RB | Utah

Thomas was an absolute star at his position and stood out head and shoulders above all other backs during the first day of practice. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, the Ohio native uses his physical stature to punish defenders on the ground.

Thomas played two seasons at Cincinnati, where he rushed for 689 yards and seven touchdowns before transferring to Utah. In his two seasons with the Utes, he rushed for a staggering 1,795 yards, eight scores, and averaged a whopping 5.2 yards per carry.

Thomas demonstrated an impressive ability to protect himself from multiple defenders and the ball by lowering his shoulder pad level and continuing to churn his tree trunk legs. He has a natural ability to read his offensive line, whether that be in zone or power-rushing attacks.

The Utah playmaker is quite literally a throwback running back of old in terms of being a thumper that runs north and south and is unapologetically physical at the point of attack. While Thomas leaves something to be desired as a pass catcher, his physicality in pass protection matches his mentality as an overall aggressive football player.

Javonte Williams is recovering from his season-ending knee injury, and Latavius Murray is getting longer in the tooth by the minute, so the Broncos' running back room could see a dramatic overhaul. Remember, Murray joined the Broncos in Week 8 in London and became one of the only silver linings in Denver’s pathetic offense last season.

The entire time I was evaluating Thomas, I couldn’t help but think of a younger Murray but with better agility and speed. The Broncos could look to add Thomas to their roster in the mid-to-late rounds, although he’ll be a coveted prospect by many teams.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!