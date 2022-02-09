The edge position for the 2022 NFL draft is probably the strongest position in the class which means plenty of under-the-radar options for the Broncos.

When the Denver Broncos decided to trade Von Miller, it was a necessary evil. The Broncos needed the extra picks to rebuild the team, and Miller probably wasn't going to return.

On top of that, if the Broncos let Miller leave in free agency due to how compensatory picks work, GM George Paton could not have received more than a fifth-round compensatory pick, and it wouldn't have until 2023. However, it was a massive hit to the Broncos' edge rusher room.

Bradley Chubb was out with an injury and has had issues staying on the field during his career so far. Additionally, Malik Reed has shown to be extremely limited as a player overall, and as a pass rusher, and Jonathon Cooper was an unknown.

Chubb played alright when he finally returned but didn't show up consistently as a pass rusher, while Reed was missing in action, and Cooper didn't have any consistency behind his performances.

Denver needs reinforcement at the edge position this offseason and this is the year to get that help. There are plenty of veteran options poised to hit the free-agent market, and the draft class is extremely strong.

This draft has a ton of depth throughout and plenty of options that are going under the radar. Here are five sleepers to monitor for the Broncos.

Sam Williams | Mississippi

On the field, Williams has the talent and traits to be a top-50 pick in the draft. However, there is a lot off the field that teams have to clear up by talking with him and digging into it. If he gets the all-clear there, he could be a great NFL player working off the edge because he has all the traits that teams look for.

There are some questions about Williams' effort on plays going away from him, but he showed more consistent effort as the 2021 season went on. He is a great athlete and has good power to hold his own at the point of attack and avoid being a liability against the run. There is some tightness in his pass rush, but he helps hide that with a good plan and solid pass-rush move technique.

Amaré Barno | Virginia Tech

The biggest concern with Barno is something that will keep him from being a starter. Right now, he is a pass-rush specialist that offers next to nothing as a run defender. If you run a front that can keep him protected from getting caught on blockers, you can get by with Barno on the field, but he gets bullied by blockers in the run game.

As a pass rusher, Barno brings tremendous value to a team's NASCAR packages. He is quick and sudden to get around tackles as a pass rusher but needs to improve the consistency of his technique as a pass rusher. If a team needs a pass-rush specialist, like Denver does, taking Barno somewhere during the draft's final day would be a good pick.

Nik Bonitto | Oklahoma

While there are concerns about Bonitto when offensive linemen get their hands on him, he's relentless and wears down blockers. He is a good athlete that offers up pass rush ability by winning with that athleticism. With his quickness and bend, he can get around and under the outside of tackles.

What makes Bonitto such a fit for the Broncos is how natural he is as a rush linebacker option. It will help cover his size and power limitations while also giving the defense coverage ability when called upon. Right now, his value seems to be Round 3 or 4 and could be a good addition to bolster the depth at the position for Denver.

Ali Fayed | Western Michigan

Fayed doesn't have the ideal size for the edge in the NFL, but he offers up solid pass-rush ability and run defense. If the Broncos keep a defensive scheme that uses a lot of stunts/twists, Fayed would be a great fit. One of his best traits is his ability to catch blockers off-guard and use his burst to get by.

Fayed has a high football IQ and does an excellent job reading the play as it developed and keeping his eyes on the ball. He was a stat-sheet filler at Western Michigan, thanks to his consistently disciplined play. While there isn't much starter upside, he offers up enough to be the No. 3 or 4 edge in the NFL with special teams ability.

Tyree Johnson | Texas A&M

Johnson doesn't excel in any aspect, but he is a well-rounded player who can be a solid starter in the NFL. However, he has to put together more as a pass rusher to hit that level.

Johnson is a good run defender and can contribute early in running situations, but he doesn't have many moves in his arsenal as a pass rusher. In addition, the lack of pass-rush moves can make him easier to stop for tackles as he doesn't have much to mix it up to keep tackles guessing.

During the 2021 season, the Broncos' edges were exploited in the running game, so adding a depth piece that targets run defense would be good. It would be boosted by Johnson's upside as a pass rusher if Denver were to pair him with a good teacher to work on developing him. While he doesn't appear to be a great athlete, his athletic testing is something to keep an eye out for.

