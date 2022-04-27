Finding Broncos: Kingsley Enagbare | Edge | South Carolina

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 258 pounds

258 pounds Arms: 34-3/4 inches

34-3/4 inches Hands: 10-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.87 seconds

4.87 seconds Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

36.5 inches Broad Jump: 117 inches

Stats

Pros

Has fantastic length.

Has power that he uses well.

Hits like a truck.

Has good hand counter technique.

Slap move has excellent power.

Has great balance through blocks.

Strong and heavy hands.

Can push around blockers with his strength.

Broad frame with a good build.

Can hold the edge in contains.

Tough to move at the point of attack.

Good aim for the ball to force fumbles.

Does well chaining pass rush moves together.

Plays at 110% every snap.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Tight hips with poor change of direction.

Not a twitchy athlete.

Might be better to add weight and drop to a 5-technique.

Lacks bend to get around the corner.

Agility is poor and has poor lateral range.

No suddenness in his game.

Wastes movement and steps when changing direction.

Can't be used on stunts and twists.

When countering inside, his pad level gets high.

Not very explosive as a pass rusher.

Missed time due to injuries.

Production is lacking.

Overview

Kingsley Enagbare is a powerful edge defender that is much better against the run than he is as a pass rusher. There are limitations with him that may not be correctable to be a more effective pass rusher on the edge. With his lack of twitch, bend, and rough change of direction skills, Enagbare is a straight-up pass rusher who needs certain matchups to impact the passing game consistently.

With how much power he has, he would be better adding more mass to his frame, which there is plenty of room to do so, and move to a down lineman. That is where the traits he does have point to his best position. It would be best if you had more movement skills and range to be an edge in the NFL.

If an NFL team is keeping Enagbare on the edge in the NFL, then he may be limited to an early-down run defender. His impact on third down would be limited, so the question is how much teams will value his ability as a run defender. There was talent around Enagbare, and he struggled to be a consistent pass rusher with good timing.

Fit with Broncos

The fit with the Denver Broncos all depends on how they view Enagbare's best position in the NFL. If they want to have him bulk up some and move to the defensive line, he would be a fine fit, depending on where they took him. However, the best value would be day three for that much work.

However, if they view him as an edge defender, he isn't the best fit. While they have been upgrading their run defense, they seem to desire more well-rounded players that aren't such a liability in one area of the game. That is especially the case with the quarterbacks they have in the division and how important it is to get consistent pressure against them.

Either way, if Enagbare fell in the draft to day three, he could be worth the risk for the Broncos. Earlier than that, the value would be questionable.

Grade: Mid Round 5

Where he Goes: Round 3/Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!