Finding Broncos: Braxton Jones | OT | Southern Utah

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 310 pounds

310 pounds Arms: 35-3/8 inches

35-3/8 inches Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.97 seconds

4.97 seconds Vertical Jump: 25.5 inches

25.5 inches Broad Jump: 108 inches

108 inches 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.84

Stats

*As an offensive lineman, Jones has no stats.

Pros

Jones has all the tools and traits you want to work with as he has good size and length.

He is quick out of his stance off the snap, has good timing on his kick-slides, and gets good depth.

He stays square to his defender and doesn't get turned around often.

He has strong hands, and his outside hand is hard to beat.

He has good quickness with his hands and good grip strength to latch on.

He has a good foundation in footwork in pass sets and as a blocker.

His lateral movement skills are solid, though not great.

He keeps working to secure blocks and doesn't settle.

Jones likes to finish his blocks and works to do so.

While he does need to improve his base to help his balance, he does a good job of staying on his feet and fighting.

He does a good job of keeping his hands inside the frame.

Jones has the potential to start at either tackle spot or be the swing tackle.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Jones needs to be more consistent with his hand placement, especially in the run game, to help generate more leverage.

His acceleration when climbing is lacking, and he needs to improve his timing to landmarks.

He has to improve his bend and pad level.

Jones could do with getting stronger in the lower half to help generate more power straight up.

His initial punch needs to be sped up.

He does have a bad habit of lunging or reaching for blocks.

His base has to be consistent as it puts him in a position to be put off-balance easily.

Jones has to do a better job of protecting the inside as he has multiple games getting dominated through the inside pathway.

He has to improve his bend also to help improve his anchor.

There may be a scheme limitation to an outside zone with his issues generating driving power.

Jones lacks the ability to move inside, so versatility overall is lacking.

Overview

Jones had an impressive Senior Bowl where he showed off his movement skills and continued to have issues with pad level and power. It sort of cemented him as an outside zone tackle only in the NFL, which still brings plenty of value to many teams. Despite the scheme limitation and limitation to tackle, he can play either side.

There are areas of technical refinement, but he tested well at the combine, though not great by any means. Jones comes with a lot of experience at left tackle, with over 1,500 snaps there in the last three years, and some reps to start his career on the right side. His overall experience was consistent, allowing only four career sacks with 23 total pressures on over 1,600 total snaps.

Despite the technical lapses that need to be cleaned up, Jones can start day one in the right scheme, which will boost his value. Teams will have to be careful to coach out the bad habits and not let Jones cement them in his muscle memory. Ideally, he gets a year to develop and improve those technical issues and get a little stronger before he steps into a starting job.

Fit with Broncos

Braxton Jones is an excellent fit for the Broncos with the scheme they run and their personnel. Nathanial Hackett is bringing the outside zone scheme with him, which is the scheme Jones needs to be in at the NFL level. It gives them a player to develop that wouldn't be forced to start immediately.

The Broncos brought in Tom Compton, and Billy Turner, with Calvin Anderson brought back to compete for the right tackle job. Adding Braxton Jones, would give them another piece of the competition and see how he does but doesn't have to be forced to start of necessity.

There is also the focus, as has been repeated, from the coaching staff on teaching, and Jones needs a lot of teaching. He has the tools and traits to work with, but the technique must be improved and cleaned up, which would be a test for the coaching staff. So while pick 64 may be a slight reach for Jones, it may need to be where they take him or be willing to move up in the third round if they want him.

Grade: Middle Round 2

Where he Goes: Late Round 2/Mid Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!