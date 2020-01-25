Mile High Huddle
10 Draft Crushes who Fit the Broncos Perfectly

Erick Trickel

It can be interesting to see how draft analysts around the NFL media landscape form their respective 'draft crushes' each year. Everyone has them from general managers, coaches, and scouts, to that media guy on Twitter and even fans. 

There are so many reasons that a prospect can end up being someone's draft crush, which just adds to the intrigue.

Many folks have to learn the hard way when it comes to fixating too much on a draft crush, only to see him end up failing at the NFL level because someone fell head-over-heels, especially coaches, scouts, and GMs. One of the most notable draft-crush failures for the Broncos came with John Elway and Paxton Lynch. 

Bill Kollar's infatuation with Adam Gotsis in the 2016 draft is another example. Knowing which guys someone within the team coveted can add a lot of context to why that team selected the player.

In the video above, I reveal five of my draft crushes on the defensive side of the ball. In written form, here are my five on offense.

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims might not be benefiting from this high-quality and deep draft class, but whatever team selects him sure will. With good speed, good routes, and a big catch radius, it's hard to not like Mims. He's a round-two prospect, but probably by the time it's all said and done, there's a chance he could be had on day three with how things are looking.

Michael Onwenu, IOL, Michigan

A big boy just shouldn’t be able to move like Onwenu does. The interior offensive lineman is over 360 pounds and can flat out punish defenders with his power, but he moves with light feet and good balance. 

The blocking scheme doesn’t matter, Onwenu needs to be on the Broncos' radar.

Nick Harris, IOL, Washington

Harris is the top interior offensive lineman in the class. His length is going to be a big concern, but at the center position, the impact of length is minimized. 

Every other aspect of being a center in the NFL, Harris has. His technique is great, his IQ is off the charts, he has toughness, mobility, and good power. Zone teams are going to be all over him.

LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan

Watching Bellamy, he easily pops out because of his explosive, big-play ability. He hasn't received many chances as a receiver, but the opportunities he has garnered have shown that he has plenty of potential. 

Bellamy was the focal point of Western Michigan's offense and for good reason.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Edwards-Helaire is one player I have really been pounding the table for and I'll continue to do so. He is a true three-down running back with great hands who runs routes like a receiver, has excellent patience, vision and balance as a runner, and toughness and willingness as a blocker. 

The only thing holding Edwards-Helaire back is improving his technique as a blocker.

Don't be surprised if some of these prospects end up being draft crushes for the Broncos, as it wouldn't be the first time the team shared a brain with MHH. Each one of these 10 draft crushes of mine makes sense for the Broncos. 

I know I will continue to follow these guys through the pre-draft process, from the Combine to their pro days. Don't forget to check out the video above for my defensive draft crushes and sound off in the comment section below. 

