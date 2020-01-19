Top Free-Agent & Draft Options for Broncos to Replenish the D-Line

The Denver Broncos have some needs on their defensive line, as the team is set to lose three linemen in free agency while a fourth is a restricted free agent. All four of them were starters at some point during this past season.

The best bet for the Broncos to find the linemen needed is either via free agency, or early in the NFL Draft. However, there are some sleeper D-line gems the Broncos could target later on Draft Day and I highlight them in the video above, but unfortunately, there aren’t that many options that fit the scheme or style the Broncos are looking for.

In free agency, Chis Jones highlights the market, but Arik Armstead, Javon Hargreave, Jordan Phillips, Michael Pierce, and D.J. Reader are also expected to be free agents. Any of them would be tremendous fits for the Broncos.

In regards to Jones, Armstead, and Hargreave, their current teams are projected to have little cap room making them harder to be retained. The Chiefs are projected to have just under $18.7 million in cap space, with the Niners coming in at just over $15.1M, and the Steelers a little over $1.4M. Due to cap issues, these D-line studs could be allowed to hit the market.

Speaking of the salary cap, there are some attractive D-linemen who are under contract that could be potential cap casualties for the Broncos to keep an eye on. They are:

Linval Joseph, MIN: Vikings projected to be over the cap.

Calais Campbell & Marcell Dareus, JAX: Jaguars are projected to be over the cap.

Cameron Hayward, PIT: As mentioned above, the Steelers cap-strapped.

Akiem Hicks, CHI: Bears are projected to have just over $7M.

So there are plenty of options already, with more potentially to come. That's good because the draft, as mentioned, isn’t quite as strong for fits with the Broncos.

The five mentioned in the video above are all decent fits that can be had later (sleepers), but there are other, more obvious options who the Broncos will have to be willing to use a premium-round draft pick to acquire. Guys like South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw, potentially Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Baylor's James Lynch, Utah's Leki Fotu, and a small handful of others.

Denver has to address its defensive line and it may be better for the team to target free agents and then add a guy later. Make sure you watch the video above, and leave your opinion in the comment section below.

