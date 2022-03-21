Finding Broncos: Tyler Smith | OT | Tulsa

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 324 pounds

Arms: 34 inches

Hands: 10-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 5.02

Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches

Broad Jump: 105 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.78

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.65

Stats

No stats for the offensive lineman.

Pros

Smith has the size and build you want in an offensive lineman.

He is essentially a big ball of clay that must be smoothed out before being molded.

He has enormous hands with plenty of power to hold on to, leading to many holding penalties.

His athleticism is solid enough to keep him scheme versatile.

Though many feel he would be better inside, he has good positional versatility to play guard or tackle.

He does well to control the momentum and direction of defenders.

He fires out of his stance with solid quickness but will need to be a little faster consistently for the NFL.

He has good flexibility, which helps with his anchor that has plenty of power to drop his butt and stall.

His lateral agility is good enough for the NFL.

Smith is aggressive as a blocker and works to finish blocks by putting them on the ground.

His overall strength and power show up consistently when driving defenders.

He has things to work on for any scheme and position, but he has enough to be scheme and position versatile.

Cons

Tyler Smith is extremely raw with his technique, and while he can start right away, it isn't going to be the prettiest.

His technique in pass protection is full of technical inconsistencies.

He has issues with defenders crossing his face to shoot gaps, which led to many tackles for a loss being made.

There are significant concerns about the penalties called against Smith in college.

His blocking base needs wholly re-done.

He has to play with balance and be less chaotic with his movements.

There is a disconnect between his lower and upper body when working as a blocker.

He is a bit tight in the lower body, which could be helped by improving the overall technique, especially the footwork.

Overall

Tyler Smith is an interesting tackle prospect because he can also move inside and provide value. However, with the penalties and the technique being a mess, he is a project for NFL teams. This leads to Smith being a boom or bust prospect because you have to tear down his technique and start fresh.

You don't want to start Smith too early; otherwise, it could reinforce those bad habits, but you also don't want to sit him for too long. So whoever lands him will have to find that perfect midway point on when to get him out there on the field. There is good versatility with Smith, and teams will love that.

Fit with Denver

Tyler Smith could work for the Broncos if they have a starter set at right tackle for the year. Smith shouldn't be given a starting job right away, so having that starter would allow the coaching staff the needed time to clean up his technique and get him ready to be a starter. Outside of that, Smith is a solid fit for the Broncos.

While he may be better suited for a different scheme, there are enough movement skills with Smith to be effective. There is also the versatility to kick inside to guard if he needs to or fails at tackle. Denver's coaching staff is focused on the teaching aspect, so Smith being a project shouldn't scare them off.

The question will be if Denver likes Smith, how much do they want him? As things stand, it sounds like Smith could crack the top 50, which would mean Denver would have to trade up to get him. On the other hand, they want another tackle and are rumored to be looking that way early in the draft, so maybe Smith is an option.

Round Grade: Mid-to-Late Second Round

Where he goes: Mid-to-Late Second Round

