Finding Broncos: Travis Jones | IDL | UConn

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 325 pounds

Arms: 34-1/4 inches

Hands: 10-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.92

Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches

Broad Jump: 110 inches

3-Cone: 7.33

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.58

Stats

Pros

Jones has an excellent combination of size, length, and athleticism for the defensive line.

There is plenty of strength to control gaps and good quickness to shoot through gaps.

It is a struggle to try and block him with a single blocker.

He can work multiple gapping fronts and line up to attack in different techniques, though 0/1 is his best-suited spot.

His awareness is excellent, and he keeps his eyes in the backfield on the ball carrier.

There is a great burst from Jones in a short area.

For his size, the ability to change direction and lateral agility are excellent.

His hands are heavy, powerful, and stun blockers on contact.

Jones uses his length to the max and understands leverage, often keeping his pad level low when attacking.

The hand technique from Jones is practically elite, and he uses it with good consistency.

Jones doesn't stop his motor, and it runs hot throughout the game.

He checks all the intangibles boxes with a high football IQ and leadership qualities.

Jones can come into the NFL and be one of the best-run defenders right away with the traits he has.

Cons

There will need to be work done to help him develop attack plans.

There are moments he struggles to maintain position against double teams.

There are multiple occasions he works himself out of position.

He has to have his body work in unison, which will help limit the amount of ground he gives up to blockers.

There has to be work to improve his overall pass rush attack, which means adding more to his arsenal.

The only concern with his hand technique needs consistent placement with his engaging punch.

It will take a while to get the work done to be a reliable threat as a pass rusher potentially.

Overall

Jones flew under the radar at the combine because of Jordan Davis, but Jones had an insane showing. His athletic testing was excellent, and he killed it in the drills. In addition, his run defense is elite, entering the NFL with a great foundation in technique to immediately contribute for whoever drafts him.

While he offers up pass rush ability, it is still limited, and he won't generate a significant impact right away. He needs more to his arsenal, but he can be trusted to keep the quarterback from escaping up the middle. Jones has a high floor and a high ceiling with his size and athletic ability giving him good versatility.

Fit with Denver

The Broncos need to improve their run defense. They got shredded on the ground multiple times last season, and Mike Purcell quickly became a liability against the run. Travis Jones would help solidify the run defense while giving them a good weapon on the inside that dictates blocking shifts his way.

However, with Denver not picking until 64th overall, it is doubtful Jones will fall that far. Most of the chatter going around questions if he will fall out of the top 25, and if he does, it wouldn't be long until he hears his name called. He would be an excellent pickup for the Broncos because he could open up for the defensive line.

With the addition of D.J. Jones, the fit for Travis Jones is a little harder to see. Both D.J. Jones and Travis Jones are much better working in the middle of the defensive line as 0/1 techniques that can slide out occasionally. It'd make sense if Denver wanted to go all out against the run with a bigger defensive line package. However, it is still unlikely that Travis Jones makes it beyond the 50th overall pick.

Round Grade: First Round

Where he goes: Top 25

