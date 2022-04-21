Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Drake Jackson | Edge | USC

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a young edge defender.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 254 pounds
  • Arms: 34 inches
  • Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

  • Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 127 inches

Stats

Pros

  • Just turned 21 years old, so still growing and maturing. 
  • Twitched up athletically. 
  • Does well altering his speed through his rush. 
  • Was better playing with more weight before being asked to drop weight and play a different role. 
  • Lateral agility is solid. 
  • Plenty of range and a good burst to close from behind. 
  • Surprisingly bendy even when heavier. 
  • Has shown the ability to drop into coverage at his different play weights. 
  • Has good anticipation of the quarterbacks' pocket movements. 
  • Doesn't give up on a play.
  • Has great length that needs to be weaponized. 
  • Has a good change of direction ability.
  • Long strider with his movement. 
  • Has some contortionist to him with his pass rush. 
  • He does well keeping his pad level low and playing with good bend. 
  • Excellent reactive and recovery athleticism. 
  • Does alright when converting speed to power. 
  • Does well accelerating through blocks to get blockers on their heels. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Makes a lot of movement without gaining ground. 
  • Consistent arm tackler. 
  • Doesn't stay tough and hold his own at the point of attack. 
  • Struggles handling power. 
  • Needs to develop counters as he currently has none. 
  • His initial punch doesn't do much. 
  • Doesn't play with a good strong base. 
  • He dropped weight for 2021 and took a big step back with his play. 
  • Struggles to disengage from blocks. 
  • Has length but doesn't use it consistently. 
  • Relied heavily on athleticism and speed than actual pass rush technique or moves. 
  • Doesn't play with discipline. 
  • Lack of control led to multiple missed tackles. 
  • Doesn't have the quickest of get-offs from the snap.
  • Hand usage is raw, clunky, and disjointed. 
  • He can struggle to get blockers off his chest. 

Overview

The case with Jackson is balancing out the length, athleticism, and age with the level of player he was on tape. There is so much to work with, and it was made clear with his 2021 tape that he needs to play at a heavier weight. When he played heavier in 2020, his tape was much better, though still the same issues, just not as consistent. 

While Jackson could contribute right away, he may not be ready for a starting role for a couple of years. There are a lot of technical issues with Jackson that need to be cleaned up, plus time to finish filling out his frame with some work in the weight room. With the time it could take to get Jackson ready, the question is how much teams will value his traits against the time it could take along with the risk. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

One piece that the Denver Broncos are missing on their defensive front is an edge that can drop and play out of a three-point stance or out of a two-point stance. Even when he plays at a heavier weight, Jackson has that versatility, and he showed up to USC's Pro Day at 273 pounds and had a good workout. 

Denver could afford to bet on Jackson's upside because they have Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory to start for the 2022 season. They would either need to hope they can get him ready to start in a year or be willing to find another edge and keep Jackson as the third piece of the edge room. 

In his first draft, George Paton looked at athletically gifted players, and Jackson would qualify. With Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme, there are no concerns about getting Jackson to fit. The question for Paton and the Broncos is, where would they value Jackson? If the 2021 NFL Draft offers any insight, the value on raw but athletically gifted players is in the third round, where they took Baron Browning and Quinn Meinerz. 

Grade: Early Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars (5) tries to ruin past USC Trojans linebacker Drake Jackson (99) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Drake Jackson | Edge | USC

By Erick Trickel21 seconds ago
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) is assisted to the sideline by free safety Quandre Diggs (6) following an injury against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) follows behind Wagner and Diggs.
News

LB Bobby Wagner Details How Russell Wilson Tried Recruiting Him to Broncos Early On

By Keith Cummings32 minutes ago
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) walks off of the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
News

Dre'Mont Jones 'Can't Wait to Whoop' Former Broncos Star

By Zack Kelberman16 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 178
Draft

Finding Broncos: Darrian Beavers | LB | Cincinnati

By Erick Trickel18 hours ago
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass as Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) defends against Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Kns Tennessee Kentucky Football
Draft

5 Plausible Targets for Broncos at No. 64 in Draft

By Erick Trickel18 hours ago
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 211009 Penn St Iowa Fb 036 Jpg
Draft

Jeremiah & Brooks Pound the Table for Broncos to Draft Secondary at Pick 64

By Nick Kendell19 hours ago
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer of Georgia (68) and offensive lineman Dylan Parham of Memphis (56) in the second half against the National squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Dylan Parham | IOL | Memphis

By Erick Trickel22 hours ago
Russell Wilson - Why the Denver Broncos Why Now
News

NFL Executive Goes Public Against Russell Wilson, Broncos

By Zack Kelberman22 hours ago
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) gestures in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

2 Broncos' Picks Singled Out in Football Outsiders' Look Back at 2016 NFL Draft

By Bob Morris23 hours ago