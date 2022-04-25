Finding Broncos: Spencer Burford | OT/OL | UTSA

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 304 pounds

304 pounds Arms: 34-3/4 inches

34-3/4 inches Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 5.19 seconds

5.19 seconds Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches

27.5 inches Broad Jump: 105 inches

105 inches 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.73 seconds.

Pros

Outstanding length with an 82-inch wingspan.

Broad shoulders that take up space.

Often gets contact with defenders first.

Light, quick, and agile feet.

Has started games at right tackle, left tackle, and left guard.

Quick to get into pass sets.

Grip power is a plus.

Accelerates into contact when working outside and lands with a pop.

Does well to cut off the backside pursuit.

Quick movement skills to adjust and find moving targets on the second level.

Athletic build.

Fires off the snap.

Has shown he can mirror and sustain against all types of defenders.

Doesn't give up the corner often.

Rolls power through his hips into contact.

Does well generating driving force.

Has the attitude you want.

Isn't complacent and looks for work.

Praised by the coaching staff for off-the-field work ethic and football IQ.

Still plenty of room on his frame to add more mass.

Will be a 22-year-old rookie.

Cons

Has a bad habit of raising his pad level.

Needs a better base as a run blocker.

The technique needs to be cleaned up, especially when working double teams and combo blocks.

His punch could be stiffer and bring more force.

Easy to predict in pass protection.

Easy to get off balance with a bull rush because of his poor base.

There is a lot of wasted movement and false steps.

Needs to trust his footwork instead of relying on length and wingspan.

Isn't in a place to start right away developmentally.

Needs to get stronger in his base to better his anchor.

He needs more control as a blocker and not get grabby when he struggles.

Looked natural at left tackle, but uncomfortable at right tackle, which could be an issue.

Overview

Spencer Bruford is an athletic tight end limited to an outside zone scheme. He has to improve on his footwork and base, but he has solid technique outside of that. There is also a concern about if he can play right tackle in the NFL or be a backup swing tackle because of how uncomfortable he looked playing on the right side in college.

With his limitations in the scheme, he won't be for every team, but he does have the versatility to move inside if he doesn't make it at tackle. Burford being only 22 years old is a boost to his value and, as a result, gives teams some extra time to develop him. There is potential to be a long-term tackle in the NFL, but he has to clean up his footwork to reach that point.

Fit with Broncos

With the Denver Broncos switching to an outside zone scheme, Burford would be a good pickup for them. There wouldn't be a rush to start him right away, as they have Tom Compton, Billy Turner, and Calvin Anderson to compete for the starting job. All three are on one-year deals, so Burford would get his chance to start for the 2023 season.

There is also the option of moving Burford to the interior offensive line if he doesn't work out at tackle. With Denver, Dalton Risner is also a free agent after the season, so if Burford isn't ready to take over at right tackle, they could look at him at left guard. So the coaching staff would have their options with Burford, and the front office would as well when it comes to the finances.

Grade: Mid Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3/Round 4

