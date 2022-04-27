Finding Broncos: Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

Arms: 33-5/8 inches

33-5/8 inches Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.26

4.26 Vertical Jump: 42 inches

Stats

Pros

Long and fluid athlete with prototypical size

Speed for days

Strong hands at the catch point to swat passes away

Tools to grow into premier coverage cornerback on the boundary in a man scheme

Smooth hips that transition quickly on breaks

Showed tremendous growth from year one to year two at the position

Cons

A raw player that is still learning the nuances of the position

Can get beat on double moves easily as his route recognition is still coming around

Ball production isn't there yet

Zone coverage is tricky for him due to his lack of experience

Not a violent hitter and appears to lack interest in run support

Small school product without truly dominating tape

Overview

A former wide receiver transitioning to the defensive side of the ball, Tariq Woolen has elite-level traits and tools to become a high-quality player should his development continue at the pace he has shown in his time at UTSA. However, without being a highly productive player at a smaller school, there are definite concerns about his ability to transition to the next level of football.

With long speed and above-average fluidity for a player as tall and long as he is, Woolen could turn into a high-quality second cornerback as a boundary player in a man or C3 scheme that plays off the ball. However, due to a lack of overall physicality and understanding of the nuances of playing the position, having Woolen in a press coverage scheme might be a bad way to start his career as a professional. However, he certainly possesses the traits to translate to that in time.

For a team looking for a developmental player that doesn't need to see the field immediately on the defensive side of the football, Woolen makes a lot of sense as he can play special teams while he continues to develop.

Fit with Broncos

Denver needs cornerback help, but Woolen may not be the best pure fit for what the team needs right now unless they believe that his change of direction ability is good enough to play him in the slot. With Pat Surtain and Ronald Darby already playing on the boundaries, Woolen would rarely see the field for his first two seasons, which may not be a bad thing in his development plan.

As a future player in the defense, Woolen is a quality option to take over for Ronald Darby as he gets longer in the tooth.

If the Broncos find a slot cornerback in free agency, taking Woolen with a late selection on the second day of the draft makes a ton of sense to help bolster the depth of the secondary unit and add a fluid athlete to the special teams unit.

Grade: Round 4

Where he Goes: Late Round 3

