Finding Broncos: Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA
Measurements
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 205 pounds
- Arms: 33-5/8 inches
- Hands: 9-1/8 inches
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: 4.26
- Vertical Jump: 42 inches
Stats
Pros
- Long and fluid athlete with prototypical size
- Speed for days
- Strong hands at the catch point to swat passes away
- Tools to grow into premier coverage cornerback on the boundary in a man scheme
- Smooth hips that transition quickly on breaks
- Showed tremendous growth from year one to year two at the position
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
- A raw player that is still learning the nuances of the position
- Can get beat on double moves easily as his route recognition is still coming around
- Ball production isn't there yet
- Zone coverage is tricky for him due to his lack of experience
- Not a violent hitter and appears to lack interest in run support
- Small school product without truly dominating tape
Overview
A former wide receiver transitioning to the defensive side of the ball, Tariq Woolen has elite-level traits and tools to become a high-quality player should his development continue at the pace he has shown in his time at UTSA. However, without being a highly productive player at a smaller school, there are definite concerns about his ability to transition to the next level of football.
With long speed and above-average fluidity for a player as tall and long as he is, Woolen could turn into a high-quality second cornerback as a boundary player in a man or C3 scheme that plays off the ball. However, due to a lack of overall physicality and understanding of the nuances of playing the position, having Woolen in a press coverage scheme might be a bad way to start his career as a professional. However, he certainly possesses the traits to translate to that in time.
For a team looking for a developmental player that doesn't need to see the field immediately on the defensive side of the football, Woolen makes a lot of sense as he can play special teams while he continues to develop.
Read More
Fit with Broncos
Denver needs cornerback help, but Woolen may not be the best pure fit for what the team needs right now unless they believe that his change of direction ability is good enough to play him in the slot. With Pat Surtain and Ronald Darby already playing on the boundaries, Woolen would rarely see the field for his first two seasons, which may not be a bad thing in his development plan.
As a future player in the defense, Woolen is a quality option to take over for Ronald Darby as he gets longer in the tooth.
If the Broncos find a slot cornerback in free agency, taking Woolen with a late selection on the second day of the draft makes a ton of sense to help bolster the depth of the secondary unit and add a fluid athlete to the special teams unit.
Grade: Round 4
Where he Goes: Late Round 3
Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.
Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.
Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!