Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a small school corner.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 205 pounds
  • Arms: 33-5/8 inches
  • Hands: 9-1/8 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.26
  • Vertical Jump: 42 inches

Stats

Pros

  • Long and fluid athlete with prototypical size
  • Speed for days
  • Strong hands at the catch point to swat passes away
  • Tools to grow into premier coverage cornerback on the boundary in a man scheme
  • Smooth hips that transition quickly on breaks
  • Showed tremendous growth from year one to year two at the position

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • A raw player that is still learning the nuances of the position
  • Can get beat on double moves easily as his route recognition is still coming around
  • Ball production isn't there yet
  • Zone coverage is tricky for him due to his lack of experience
  • Not a violent hitter and appears to lack interest in run support
  • Small school product without truly dominating tape

Overview

A former wide receiver transitioning to the defensive side of the ball, Tariq Woolen has elite-level traits and tools to become a high-quality player should his development continue at the pace he has shown in his time at UTSA. However, without being a highly productive player at a smaller school, there are definite concerns about his ability to transition to the next level of football.

With long speed and above-average fluidity for a player as tall and long as he is, Woolen could turn into a high-quality second cornerback as a boundary player in a man or C3 scheme that plays off the ball. However, due to a lack of overall physicality and understanding of the nuances of playing the position, having Woolen in a press coverage scheme might be a bad way to start his career as a professional. However, he certainly possesses the traits to translate to that in time.

For a team looking for a developmental player that doesn't need to see the field immediately on the defensive side of the football, Woolen makes a lot of sense as he can play special teams while he continues to develop.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

Denver needs cornerback help, but Woolen may not be the best pure fit for what the team needs right now unless they believe that his change of direction ability is good enough to play him in the slot. With Pat Surtain and Ronald Darby already playing on the boundaries, Woolen would rarely see the field for his first two seasons, which may not be a bad thing in his development plan.

As a future player in the defense, Woolen is a quality option to take over for Ronald Darby as he gets longer in the tooth.

If the Broncos find a slot cornerback in free agency, taking Woolen with a late selection on the second day of the draft makes a ton of sense to help bolster the depth of the secondary unit and add a fluid athlete to the special teams unit. 

Grade: Round 4

Where he Goes: Late Round 3

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Nov 21, 2020; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Tariq Woolen (20) breaks up a pass intended for Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Antoine Robinson (13) in the second quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA

By Lance Sanderson1 minute ago
David Ojabo
Draft

5 Dream Picks for Broncos at No. 64 in NFL Draft

By Nick Kendell34 minutes ago
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (1) during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Kns Tennessee South Carolina Football Bp
Draft

Finding Broncos: Kingsley Enagbare | Edge | South Carolina

By Erick Trickel1 hour ago
USATSI_16845520
News

Report: Broncos Sign Former Jets, Seahawks Starter

By Zack Kelberman2 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) throws a pass against Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Trickel's Final 6-Round Mock Draft Revealed

By Erick Trickel3 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Bernhard Raimann | OT | Central Michigan

By Lance Sanderson3 hours ago
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer of Georgia (68) and offensive lineman Dylan Parham of Memphis (56) in the second half against the National squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Broncos' Pre-Draft Visits Hint at Day 2 Direction in NFL Draft

By Nick Kendell3 hours ago
Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Kaiir Elam | CB | Florida

By Erick Trickel5 hours ago
Nov 27, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma (48) sacks UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Chad Muma | LB | Wyoming

By Lance Sanderson7 hours ago