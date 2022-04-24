Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: Jelani Woods | TE | Virginia

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with an athletic tight end.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-7
  • Weight: 259 pounds
  • Arms: 34-1/8 inches
  • Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.61 seconds
  • Bench Press (225 pounds): 24 reps

Stats

Pros

  • Elite length with a large catch radius. 
  • Toughness and fight are there as a blocker. 
  • Uses his size to box out defenders from the catch point. 
  • Constant motor and hustle. 
  • Can be hard to tackle with his size and athleticism. 
  • Has plenty of speed. 
  • Varies his speed through his routes. 
  • Size and length to be an excellent weapon in the red zone. 
  • Long strider. 
  • Natural seam threat.  
  • Eats up yards quickly. 
  • Blocks off a good base. 
  • Clean reps as a blocker with no penalties. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Doesn't offer much after the catch. 
  • Needs to work on his hands as a pass-catcher. 
  • Needs to get stronger to sustain his blocks. 
  • Predictable route running. 
  • Lacks start and stop in his routes. 
  • Needs to fix his hand placement when blocking. 
  • Needs to improve blocking technique. 
  • Awkward when working as a combo blocker. 
  • Build up to his top speed. 
  • Transferred schools and has one year of production. 
  • Needs to tighten up his routes. 
  • Turns 24 in October. 
  • Doesn't have many pass-blocking reps. 
  • Dropped five passes in his Senior year and nine in his career. 
  • Has 75 total catches in four years, 44 of them in 2021. 

Overview

Jelani Woods stole the show at the combine with outstanding testing athletically. It was great to see how well he tested because you can see the athletic traits on tape. However, with one year of production and usage as a receiver, there is still a lot of growth needed from Woods for the NFL. 

Even working as a blocker, Woods has issues that need to be corrected. However, he shows the fight and desire as a blocker, which translates to the willingness to improve and then improve. 

While Woods may not have that upside to be a true top tight end in the NFL, he is right there to be molded into a quality backup tight end. He has the ability as a blocker and receiver that needs to be developed. For where he is and what he can be, his value seems to be early day three of the NFL Draft. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for additional help at tight end, and they sit with two early fourth-round picks. Jelani Woods would check the medical, athletic, and intangibles boxes for the Broncos. He would be a good addition to the room with Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Tomlinson. 

Woods would be more well-rounded than Okwuegbunam and Tomlinson, who is limited to being a receiver and a blocker, respectively. With a number two tight end, you want someone capable of both. It would take time for Woods to develop, but with the coaching staff wanting a focus on teaching players, then he makes more sense. 

The scheme and personnel fit Woods, and Denver sits with two picks in the range to get him unless he goes earlier than expected. 

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) runs with the ball past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tariq Carpenter (2) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Jelani Woods | TE | Virginia

By Erick Trickel26 seconds ago
KJ Hamler
News

Broncos WR KJ Hamler 'Well Ahead of Schedule' in Recovery from Torn ACL

By Zack Kelberman14 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) reaches for Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Sam Williams | Edge | Mississippi

By Erick Trickel17 hours ago
George Paton general manager of the Denver Broncos talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
News

Insider Hints at Two Positions Broncos Will Target Early in Draft

By Nick Kendell18 hours ago
Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) tries to intercept a deflected pass in front of Missouri Tigers tight end Niko Hea (48) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Lewis Cine | S | Georgia

By Erick Trickel20 hours ago
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
News

4 Reasons RB is a Sleeper Need for Broncos Entering Draft

By Nick Kendell23 hours ago
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) evades pressure Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Myjai Sanders (21) in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 28-20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6
News

Finding Broncos: Myjai Sanders | Edge | Cincinnati

By Lance SandersonApr 22, 2022
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad linebacker Troy Andersen of Montana State (45) talks with National squad linebacker Sterling Weatherford of Miami (OH) (12) during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

5 Plausible Targets for Broncos at No. 75 in Draft

By Erick TrickelApr 22, 2022
MTSU quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) gets sacked by Western defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) and Western defensive tackle Ricky Barber (50) on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at MTSU. 5 Mtsu V Western Football
Draft

Finding Broncos: DeAngelo Malone | Edge | Western Kentucky

By Erick TrickelApr 22, 2022