Finding Broncos: Jelani Woods | TE | Virginia

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-7

6-foot-7 Weight: 259 pounds

259 pounds Arms: 34-1/8 inches

34-1/8 inches Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.61 seconds

4.61 seconds Bench Press (225 pounds): 24 reps

Stats

Pros

Elite length with a large catch radius.

Toughness and fight are there as a blocker.

Uses his size to box out defenders from the catch point.

Constant motor and hustle.

Can be hard to tackle with his size and athleticism.

Has plenty of speed.

Varies his speed through his routes.

Size and length to be an excellent weapon in the red zone.

Long strider.

Natural seam threat.

Eats up yards quickly.

Blocks off a good base.

Clean reps as a blocker with no penalties.

Cons

Doesn't offer much after the catch.

Needs to work on his hands as a pass-catcher.

Needs to get stronger to sustain his blocks.

Predictable route running.

Lacks start and stop in his routes.

Needs to fix his hand placement when blocking.

Needs to improve blocking technique.

Awkward when working as a combo blocker.

Build up to his top speed.

Transferred schools and has one year of production.

Needs to tighten up his routes.

Turns 24 in October.

Doesn't have many pass-blocking reps.

Dropped five passes in his Senior year and nine in his career.

Has 75 total catches in four years, 44 of them in 2021.

Overview

Jelani Woods stole the show at the combine with outstanding testing athletically. It was great to see how well he tested because you can see the athletic traits on tape. However, with one year of production and usage as a receiver, there is still a lot of growth needed from Woods for the NFL.

Even working as a blocker, Woods has issues that need to be corrected. However, he shows the fight and desire as a blocker, which translates to the willingness to improve and then improve.

While Woods may not have that upside to be a true top tight end in the NFL, he is right there to be molded into a quality backup tight end. He has the ability as a blocker and receiver that needs to be developed. For where he is and what he can be, his value seems to be early day three of the NFL Draft.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for additional help at tight end, and they sit with two early fourth-round picks. Jelani Woods would check the medical, athletic, and intangibles boxes for the Broncos. He would be a good addition to the room with Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Tomlinson.

Woods would be more well-rounded than Okwuegbunam and Tomlinson, who is limited to being a receiver and a blocker, respectively. With a number two tight end, you want someone capable of both. It would take time for Woods to develop, but with the coaching staff wanting a focus on teaching players, then he makes more sense.

The scheme and personnel fit Woods, and Denver sits with two picks in the range to get him unless he goes earlier than expected.

Grade: Early Round 4

Where he Goes: Round 4

