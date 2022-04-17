Finding Broncos: Kyler Gordon | CB | Washington

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

6-foot-0 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 9-1/4 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds

Stats

Pros

Has the traits, athleticism, and size to play on the boundary or in the slot.

Athleticism is outstanding.

Has elite versatility to play in any coverage scheme, press or off, and inside or out.

Plays tough and aggressive and doesn't back down from a fight.

His body works in unison for excellent movement skills.

Has good size, and he plays bigger than he is.

Shows off the strength he has every play.

Can mirror receivers through their routes and can run them better than the receiver at times.

Disruptive and effective as a blitzer.

Has elite ability to plant and drive downhill instantly.

Has good awareness in coverage to find his receiver in zone.

Has great burst to jump the receiver for the ball.

Goes for the big play consistently with calculated risks.

Does an excellent job playing the receiver and the quarterback.

Has a quick acceleration to hit his top speed.

Good flexibility helps when attacking the catch point and changing direction.

Footwork is good and controlled in coverage.

Few penalties in his career.

Has shown good ball skills with matching production.

Tough against the run.

Hasn't missed time with injury.

Has special-teams experience and showed outstanding skills.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Still growing with his technique but has shown good steps forward.

Needs to develop better instincts working in coverage.

Doesn't always stay disciplined to the scheme.

He sees the field well but seems to second guess what he sees.

The tackling technique needs to improve.

Coming to a sound base and wrapping up are critical points for improvement as a tackler.

Plays too hot to too cold in coverage and needs to balance it out.

Can see some overthinking when working in coverage.

Despite good change of direction skills, he needs to do better limiting separation through breaks.

Ball skills production shows up with broken-up passes and no interceptions.

Has a good number of games played but only one season as the starter.

Needs more consistent bend to lower his pad level when working his backpedal.

Overview

Kyler Gordon is an athletic corner that still is learning the proper technique. However, during his one year as a starter, he made strides with his technique, making his draft stock better. All of the concerns he has is a matter of continuing to improve his technique.

Gordon brings good athleticism, but he also brings a physical and aggressive presence to the field. He is tough against the run from the boundary or the slot and doesn't get hung up on receiver blocking attempts often. With the versatility to play in any scheme and multiple positions, it would be surprising if Gordon didn't hear his name called in the top 40 picks.

Fit with Broncos

George Paton loves adding defensive backs, and Gordon would be an outstanding addition to the Broncos' secondary. With his ability to play inside or out and in any scheme, he is easy to fit for basically every team in the NFL. That is also why he is a coveted prospect.

For the Broncos, they don't pick until 64th overall, and it is improbable that Gordon would be available for them to pick there. However, if he fell for some reason, he would be a good possibility for a potential trade up. It would give them good depth at the position and plenty of potential in their top four corners.

Even after this year, Denver could part ways with Ronald Darby and save some money and then have Gordon step into a starting role full-time if he didn't win a job as a rookie. With Russell Wilson on the team and eventually having to pay him, the Broncos have to look at some ways of saving money, and this could be one of them. Of course, for it to happen, Gordon would have to fall some of Paton make another big trade to get up and get him, both of which seem unlikely to happen.

Grade: Early Round 2

Where he Goes: Round 2

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!