Finding Broncos: Abraham Lucas | OT | Washington State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315 pounds

Arms: 33-7/8 inches

Hands: 10-1/2 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.92

Bench Press: 24 reps

Vertical Jump: 27 inches

Broad Jump: 107 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.25

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.4

Stats

No stats for the offensive lineman.

Pros

There is plenty of experience with Lucas with no significant medical red flags and being a long-term starter.

He has good strength and looks to finish his blocks.

He does well at keeping his hands inside the pads of the defender.

One great thing about Lucas is he rarely lowers his head or lunges into contact.

While they are heavy, his feet are patient and not overly choppy.

He has the traits to hold up as a tackle in the NFL, and he has to clean up many of those tools.

Lucas will show how strong he is to drive block, but he must sustain it.

He has tremendous grip power in his hands that are hard to break away from.

Lucas has good length, and he uses it reasonably well to keep defenders off his body.

Cons

There are many penalties against Lucas from last season, and most of them are false starts.

His pad level is consistently high, allowing defenders to get under his pads and control him.

His punch as a blocker lacks power, placement, and timing.

He struggles timing engagements and will open himself up to pass rush moves.

Lucas has often worked himself out of position in college and got away with it, but counters at the NFL level will eat him up.

He has to do better to drive blocks to create lanes and sustain blocks as his blocks were shed for the tackle too often.

His feet are heavy, and his movement is lumbered, which questions whether he can work outside the phone booth in the NFL.

He struggles when shed to redirect and re-engage with blocks.

He has to do better with his awareness and timing when he does pull or is climbing.

Lucas plays with a poor bend at the waits and in the lower half, which leads to the high pad level.

His anchor isn't the best, and it is due to the pad level and issues dropping his butt, but he has the power to do so.

Overall

Lucas has a lot of fans in media because he has all the tools and checks off most of the boxes. In addition, he hasn't dealt with injuries and has been a long-term starter. During his college career, he was also exposed to multiple tough matchups and put up solid tape for the most part.

During his career, he has only allowed four sacks, and none of them came last season. So he has the production you want for a tackle, but the offense helped cover up some issues he had in pass protection. The more significant concern will be finding consistency as a run blocker that he has lacked in college.

Fit with Denver

The fit with Denver from Lucas is there, but it depends on how you view Lucas. Some don't think he should be in an offense that will ask him to move a lot as Denver would. So in that instance, he wouldn't be a great fit.

As for me, I like his fit. It isn't perfect, but it is good enough to work. There are concerns with his movement, but he moved well at the combine, so he showed he could improve his skills there.

On top of that, Lucas has the physical skills and the aggressive nature to be a punishing blocker. The technical issues can be coached out of him, which would be a focus of the Broncos' coaching staff.

As things stand, Lucas is one of the favorites for most analysts and fans for Denver with the 64th overall pick. He would be another piece to compete for the starting job, and if he carries over the improved movement skills he showed at the combine, it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up as the starter.

Round Grade: Mid-to-Late Second Round

Where he goes: Early Third Round

