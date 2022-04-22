Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: DeAngelo Malone | Edge | Western Kentucky

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a capable pass rusher.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 243 pounds
  • Arms: 33-1/8 inches
  • Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

  • Bench Press (225 pounds): 23 reps

Stats

Pros

  • Has active hands that keep fighting. 
  • Sudden feet with smooth change of direction. 
  • Shows his athleticism, bend, and burst consistently as a pass rusher. 
  • Has some good technique with his pass rush moves. 
  • Quick counters inside. 
  • Alters his speed as a rusher to close with burst. 
  • Does well staying on his feet. 
  • Quick change of direction to chase down quarterbacks. 
  • Plays physical but lacks desired strength. 
  • Targets the football to force a fumble. 
  • Has traits to work in coverage. 
  • Explodes off the snap. 
  • Dependable to stay on the field with 42 consecutive starts. 
  • Consistent production in the backfield. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Lacks strength at the point of attack. 
  • Tries to play with strength and power, but was outmatched. 
  • Blockers who get their hands latched on him will shut down his pass rush. 
  • Struggles to contain on the edge. 
  • Needs better leverage. 
  • Has to get stronger as a pass rusher and run defender. 
  • Has to have a better base. 
  • Could be a pass-down specialist. 
  • Doesn't have experience on special teams and would likely have to contribute there in the NFL. 
  • Hands are active, but he needs to improve his technique. 
  • Weight fluctuated in college and at times played at 200 pounds. 
  • Needs better instincts if he is going to be used in coverage. 
  • Can be locked out of the chest of blockers. 
  • Needs to be more consistent playing with his length. 

Overview

DeAngelo Malone is a talented pass rusher who has the traits to work in coverage. That likely leads him to a specialist role on passing downs. As the NFL adapts and changes, it is going to be interesting to see how the NFL values Malone. 

When it comes to his run defense, Malone is a liability, even though he tries hard. He doesn't have the strength, power, or technique to set the edge or contain on the edge consistently. That could lead to a targeted rushing attack at Malone, which means he either steps up or the offense moves the ball. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a priority this offseason to better their pass rush and improve their play against the run. To improve in those areas, they targeted Randy Gregory and D.J. Jones. With the steps they took to improve those areas, DeAngelo Malone would be an interesting fit. While he would help as a pass rusher, he would be a liability against the run. 

With his ability to be such a specialized player, his value is all over the place. That could be the case with Denver, as Malone has so many concerns in an area they targeted for improvement. How much would they value him as a pass-down specialist? 

Outside of that, he fits the scheme and the personnel, though he may never work as a full-time starter in the NFL. As a result, his value is pretty much a consistent fourth-round value, where Denver sits with the 115th and 116th overall pick. If they like him and want to secure him, they could even look his way with the 96th overall pick near the end of the third round. 

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 4

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

MTSU quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) gets sacked by Western defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) and Western defensive tackle Ricky Barber (50) on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at MTSU. 5 Mtsu V Western Football
Draft

Finding Broncos: DeAngelo Malone | Edge | Western Kentucky

By Erick Trickel41 seconds ago
Russell Wilson, Dalton Risner, Garett Bolles
News

Broncos' QB Russell Wilson Predicts 'A Lot of Showtime Games' in the AFC West

By Keith Cummings1 hour ago
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) goes up to attempt to intercept a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska
Draft

Broncos Land 3 Impact Players in ESPN's Alternating Mock Draft

By Nick Kendell3 hours ago
May 16, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Zyon McCollum (22) and his teammates celebrate winning the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Zyon McCollum | CB | Sam Houston State

By Erick Trickel4 hours ago
USATSI_17230193
News

DeSean Jackson Would Consider Forgoing Retirement to Join Broncos

By Zack Kelberman17 hours ago
Nick Cross
Draft

Finding Broncos: Nick Cross | S | Maryland

By Erick TrickelApr 21, 2022
Todd Boehly, Rob Walton
News

Current Odds Don't Favor Rob Walton as Frontrunner to Win Broncos Ownership

By Chad JensenApr 21, 2022
Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton
News

PFF Names Courtland Sutton & Tim Patrick Among NFL's Underrated WR Duos

By Luke PattersonApr 21, 2022
Dre'Mont Jones
News

Broncos Starter Reveals Desire to 'Break The Bank' on New Deal

By Zack KelbermanApr 21, 2022