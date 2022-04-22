Finding Broncos: DeAngelo Malone | Edge | Western Kentucky

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 243 pounds

243 pounds Arms: 33-1/8 inches

33-1/8 inches Hands: 9-7/8 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 pounds): 23 reps

Stats

Pros

Has active hands that keep fighting.

Sudden feet with smooth change of direction.

Shows his athleticism, bend, and burst consistently as a pass rusher.

Has some good technique with his pass rush moves.

Quick counters inside.

Alters his speed as a rusher to close with burst.

Does well staying on his feet.

Quick change of direction to chase down quarterbacks.

Plays physical but lacks desired strength.

Targets the football to force a fumble.

Has traits to work in coverage.

Explodes off the snap.

Dependable to stay on the field with 42 consecutive starts.

Consistent production in the backfield.

Cons

Lacks strength at the point of attack.

Tries to play with strength and power, but was outmatched.

Blockers who get their hands latched on him will shut down his pass rush.

Struggles to contain on the edge.

Needs better leverage.

Has to get stronger as a pass rusher and run defender.

Has to have a better base.

Could be a pass-down specialist.

Doesn't have experience on special teams and would likely have to contribute there in the NFL.

Hands are active, but he needs to improve his technique.

Weight fluctuated in college and at times played at 200 pounds.

Needs better instincts if he is going to be used in coverage.

Can be locked out of the chest of blockers.

Needs to be more consistent playing with his length.

Overview

DeAngelo Malone is a talented pass rusher who has the traits to work in coverage. That likely leads him to a specialist role on passing downs. As the NFL adapts and changes, it is going to be interesting to see how the NFL values Malone.

When it comes to his run defense, Malone is a liability, even though he tries hard. He doesn't have the strength, power, or technique to set the edge or contain on the edge consistently. That could lead to a targeted rushing attack at Malone, which means he either steps up or the offense moves the ball.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a priority this offseason to better their pass rush and improve their play against the run. To improve in those areas, they targeted Randy Gregory and D.J. Jones. With the steps they took to improve those areas, DeAngelo Malone would be an interesting fit. While he would help as a pass rusher, he would be a liability against the run.

With his ability to be such a specialized player, his value is all over the place. That could be the case with Denver, as Malone has so many concerns in an area they targeted for improvement. How much would they value him as a pass-down specialist?

Outside of that, he fits the scheme and the personnel, though he may never work as a full-time starter in the NFL. As a result, his value is pretty much a consistent fourth-round value, where Denver sits with the 115th and 116th overall pick. If they like him and want to secure him, they could even look his way with the 96th overall pick near the end of the third round.

Grade: Late Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 4

