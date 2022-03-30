Wyoming is sending yet another top-shelf linebacker to the NFL this year via the draft in Chad Muma.

Laramie, WY — It’s been two years since I’ve been on the Wyoming Cowboys campus back when I scouted linebacker Logan Wilson back in 2020. That spring, the Wyoming native was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the NFL draft and most recently played in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

While Wilson was impressing a host of scouts from all over the league, the world began to experience the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence the 2021 abbreviated college season that kept prospects at more of a distance from NFL coaches and scouts.

Naturally, the football world was thrilled for a return to normalcy in this 2022 offseason and I couldn’t wait to get back to Laramie because football is part of life for the Pokes. This year, scouts including GM George Paton and a handful of Denver Broncos scouts, descended on the University of Wyoming to evaluate yet another Cowboys linebacker and premium prospect — Chad Muma.

Background on Muma

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound defender from Lone Tree, CO converted from being a defensive back to linebacker in high school when he suffered a torn patella tendon after playing half of his senior season. Initially, Muma was heavily recruited by Colorado State and seemingly took a step back after his devastating injury.

This led Muma to ultimately choose Wyoming where his father played in the early '90s. Chad has previously explained that the Cowboys were unwavering in their support of him and his rehab.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wilson Returns to Support Former Teammate

Just as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard, who was an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming, returned to support Wilson at his pro day in 2020, the now Bengals' linebacker returned to Laramie on Tuesday morning. Surrounded by a small circle of family and friends, Wilson enthusiastically encouraged all of his former teammates that were competing in front of scouts, including Muma.

I caught up with Wilson at the pro day where he informed me it was important to come home and support Muma.

“I live two hours down the road so, I’m from Wyoming and live in Casper," Wilson told Mile High Huddle. "I just wanted to come down and support him because he deserves it."

Both linebackers have received exceptional feedback for their football acumen and ability to cover the pass and tackle which, in the case of Muma, triggered comparisons to Wilson. When I asked Wilson about their similarities, the Bengals' defensive leader acknowledged some of the common ground they share as players.

“I do think we have a lot in common as players but with our character too," Wilson said. "Chad’s just a great dude, honestly, and I’m happy for him because he’s excelling right now at this level.”

The fact of the matter is that the NFL is a copy-cat league, thirsting for elite linebackers fast enough to cover wide receivers yet strong enough to battle tight ends and offensive linemen at the point of attack. Long gone are the days of former Broncos' great ‘Smoke Dog’ Al Wilson, who raised hell for opposing running backs and wideouts in his path.

Now, a new breed of linebacker is being sought after which is overall raising the value of the position. I asked Wilson about teams searching for modern linebackers to keep pace with pass-happy offenses.

“I definitely think that it's an up-and-coming position that needs to be valued," he said. “It’s almost become a hybrid position in the sense that you’ve got to be able to play the run, but you also got to be able to drop into coverage like a safety, and you’ve got to be able to do it well. I think Chad’s going to do great too. Whatever team drafts him, he’ll be a gem—he just might not be hidden anymore.”

Impressive Combine & Improved Skill Set at Pro Day

During the NFL Combine last month in Indy, Muma ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash, logged 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, posted a vertical jump of 40 inches, and clocked a broad jump of 126 inches. But his most impressive measurable came in the form of his three-cone drill at 7.06 seconds which is exemplary for a strongside linebacker.

Muma also logged a 4.28-second 20-yard shuttle at the Combine, and at Tuesday's Wyoming Pro Day, he only participated in the three-cone drill.

Muma impressed scouts from at least 21 teams including the Broncos and the entire AFC West division by clocking an unofficial 6.75-second time on the three-cone. Not only has he demonstrated that he can move with exceptional athleticism but his strict preparation and discipline allowed him to improve in just under a month.

Scouting Profile

Muma profiles as an efficient and consistent three-down linebacker with outstanding natural instincts. His preparation allows him to diagnose run versus pass plays while also maintaining effective communication with teammates on the field. He’s an extremely scrappy player with a high motor and can make exciting plays.

Last season at Wyoming, Muma played in 13 games and recorded 142 tackles (83 solo), eight tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, and recorded two touchdowns. In addition to being a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award, Muma accepted an invitation to the 2022 Senior Mobile in January.

Cowboys' head coach Craig Bohl previously compared Muma to Wilson, who was drafted in the third round two years ago.

“They’re similar in the fact that they’re both wickedly smart, they’re explosive, and they can play sideline to sideline,” said Bohl. “They’re top-shelf. To separate them, boy! I think we’re talking about a razor-thin margin.”

Bottom Line

After Tuesday's performance, I’m afraid that Muma will not be available for the Broncos, who currently have their first selection at pick 64 in the second round of the draft. If the Broncos want a sure-fire top-100 talent and one of the best linebackers in this draft class, they have to move up to go get the Colorado native.

This could mean saying goodbye to current players and picks, but it’d be worth it.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!