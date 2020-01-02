Analyzing Whether Austin Schlottmann has the Power to Play Guard for Broncos

In the final game of the season, the Denver Broncos got a long look at some depth offensive linemen due to injuries to the starters. Jake Rodgers came in at right tackle and played well against Detroit, but he struggled against Oakland in the season finale.

Austin Schlottmann has been starting at right guard for a few weeks with Ronald Leary struggling with a severe concussion and his play has been up and down.

Watching Schlottmann play, he looks more like a center in this Broncos system than a guard. That said, there are major concerns about his ability to handle power.

This issue showed up on tape multiple times against the Raiders and it's worth analyzing in the three plays I've highlighted from Week 17.

Play 1: 4:34 | First Quarter

Situation: 3rd- & -4

On this first play, Schlottmann is facing off against Johnathan Hankins, who is a very good defensive lineman whose name of the game is power. Rodgers loses on the outside to rookie Maxx Crosby quickly, so QB Drew Lock can’t escape to that edge and there wasn’t room for him to climb up in the pocket.

Hankins does a good job of keeping Schlottmann’s hands off of him. Schlottmann isn’t well equipped to handle power, so he has to win the rep early with his hands. With Hankins keeping Schlottmann’s hands from getting set, he is able to take the outside shoulder and just power his way through Schlottmann to get the half-sack.

Schlottmann set himself up to lose just after the snap. He does this by taking a couple of tiny steps inside and being slow to get his hands up. That was enough time for Hankins to get his hands on Schlottmann, control him, and take the outside shoulder.

Play 2: 10:36 | Second Quarter

Situation: 3rd- & -4

Schlottmann does a solid job on this play, though C Connor McGovern does give him some help. The Raiders' defensive lineman is quick to get the outside shoulder, and Schlottmann struggles initially. McGovern comes over and gives a shove, which allows Schlottmann to get the rep back under control.

Once that is done, Schlottmann rides the defender past the quarterback and taking him well out of the play. With Rodgers losing his rep, Schlottmann’s play was even more important because it gave Lock a lane to escape through.

This is a really good grab technique from Schlottmamn, and the use of his positioning and movement skills to finish the rep. He did get away with a hold at the end of the rep when he spins the defender, but before that, his hands are in front of the defender and he is shouldering him away.

Play 3: 9:03 | Second Quarter

Situation: 3rd- & -18

Plays like this make me have some confidence in allowing Schlottmann to compete for the starting center job if McGovern departs via free agency. One of the key attributes you need for a center is an awareness of what is going on around them and that is exactly what is highlighted in this rep.

Schlottmann is initially jolted by the Raiders' defensive lineman off the snap, but he is quick to recover. Schlottmann is able to read that this is a stunt and he passes off 95 to Rodgers cleanly only to come and deliver a blow to 91 to disrupt his path to Lock.

Stunts/twists are designed to get a free rusher to the quarterback. The initial blow to Schlottmann is designed to 'stun' the offensive lineman and let the other defender get by him in the 'dazed' state. Schlottmann does a good job of keeping it together and picking up the stunt rusher.

What it All Means

To sum it all up bluntly, Schlottmann lacks the power to be a full-time guard right now. He has to hit the weight room and work on bulking up or improving his catch technique to better handle power rushers. Big Hankins gave him issues all game long because of his power.

If he can do that, Schlottmann has the athleticism, brains, and a good technical foundation to be a solid offensive lineman in the NFL. Guard isn’t his best position, but center is and if McGovern leaves in free agency, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Schlottmann get the first crack at the starting job.

