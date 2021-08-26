Film Reveals Why Broncos DL DeShawn Williams Will be Hard to Keep After 2021

DeShawn Williams exploded onto the scene for the Broncos last year and the 2021 preseason suggests he will take his play to another level.

The Denver Broncos took the ball away multiple times in their dominating 30-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in preseason Game 2. Defensive tackle DeShawn Williams was a catalyst for two of the takeaways as he scooped up a fumble for one and read a screen to pick off a pass on another.

It was an excellent game from the growing defensive lineman, but Williams' impact goes beyond those big splash plays. Last year, he was solid and reliable, and that hasn't changed.

However, for as good as he looked, Williams can still improve a couple of areas of his game, which is what the focus of today's film room is.

Play 1: Second Quarter

Situation: 1st-&-10

Here we have Williams taking on the Seahawks' left tackle. He doesn't really generate push but does a good job maintaining his position to prevent a scramble up the middle. But, unfortunately, that is where he makes a mistake.

The quarterback starts to tuck the ball and go up the middle and Williams closes the gap. He tries reaching to make the tackle and then decides to spin away from the play. Breaking the engagement wasn't terrible, but there was more he could have done.

When Williams first sees the quarterback move, he needs to be quicker to close the middle lane. Additionally, using more power to disengage would have been the preference instead of spinning away from the play. This wasn't too bad, but it highlights how Williams still has to grow.

Play 2: Second Quarter

Situation: 2nd-&-6

Williams is great in this play, and his technique is really sound. First, he climbs the stretch of the run by maintaining inside leverage against the offensive guard. Then, with the help of OLB Malik Reed, he sets the edge, forcing the running back to cut back inside into the teeth of the defense.

Once the running back cuts inside, Williams musters up power to shed the block. This is textbook defense by Williams to control the blocker on a stretch and shed it for the tackle. It was a beautiful play that really shows his potential to be a reliable depth piece on the defensive line.

Play 3: Second Quarter

Situation: 3rd-&-5

Williams actually initially loses position at the start of this play, as he tried to fight through a triple team. However, he kept fighting, and when the center and right tackle split off, Williams breaks through. Again, he kept fighting and got into a good position to get by the guard during the triple-team block.

From there, Williams cuts into the backfield and brings down the ball-carrier. This came immediately following the previous play, with Williams once again showing his potential. It's hard to fight for positioning while dealing with a triple-team, which he does well here.

While this isn't textbook play, it shows the resolve and motor Williams has. So many defensive linemen give half effort through triple-teams and try to eat up the blocks. That can be extremely effective by opening up a lane for another defender, but it's also risky.

This was probably the best play Williams made on the night, outside of the two takeaways. Plays like these separate starters from depth pieces and serve as a harbinger that Williams may have a future as a starter in the NFL.

Play 4: Second Quarter

Situation: 2nd-&-4

Williams has plenty of strength, and he displays that in this play. He gets leverage against his blocker and puts him on his heels. That blocker is left tackle Stone Forsythe, and strength is the best aspect of his game.

With the blocker on his heels, Williams controls the rep and waits to make his move in reaction to the ball-carrier. This controls the direction of the play because whatever way the back takes it, Williams can create problems. Doing that as a defensive lineman will often lead to a successful play for the defense.

He wasn't the only deciding factor as OLB Derrek Tuszka controls the tight end and sets the edge. Together, Williams and Tuszka force the ball-carrier inside into CB Nate Hairston coming downhill. From there, Williams shucks his block and gets involved in making the tackle.

The Takeaway

Denver is very deep on its defensive line, but Williams could probably start on multiple teams. The Broncos will have an interesting decision with him as he is set to be a free agent after this year.

However, if Williams shows up in the regular season like he has in preseason action, he could look be poised to garner more on the open market than Denver can afford to give him.

