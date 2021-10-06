Film Exposes Why Broncos Believe DL Dre'Mont Jones is About to Break Out

While the Denver Broncos struggled offensively against the Baltimore Ravens, the defense was solid overall. The Broncos did allow some big plays but also made many big stops to help slow down the explosive Ravens.

Multiple defenders had a good day for the Broncos, but one managed to draw Baltimore's attention but still made numerous plays. It was a bit of a shock to see how often Dre'Mont Jones was double-teamed by the Ravens.

Out of all the Broncos' defensive linemen and pass rushers, Jones faced the most double teams on the day. While struggled with them at times, when he wasn't doubled, it was clear why Baltimore gave him so much attention.

Let's examine Jones' day at the office.

Play 1: First Quarter | 11:58

Situation: 1st-&-10

This is Baltimore's first play of the game. Jones is lined up as the 5-technique against the right tackle, and off the snap, he takes the inside shoulder. From there, he has complete control over the inside gap and is in a position to disengage quickly.

As the running back gets the ball, Jones reads it and disengages to get into the backfield. From there, it was a matter of not missing the tackle and making the play. With how quick Jones is, he is a problem for offensive linemen, and when he makes a huge play like that off the bat, it is no wonder why he ended up double-teamed so often.

Play 2: First Quarter | 6:26

Situation: 2nd-&-4

Now we turn to a play where Jones had to deal with a double team. Both the RG and RT are taking on Jones, but he manages to not get pushed off the line of scrimmage. However, he does enough not to give the running back a lane, which forces him to cut it to the left where Broncos defenders are waiting.

Part of what is so remarkable about this play was how quickly Jones got off the snap. He was the first defender to move and matched only the center in the trenches.

By the time the other blockers were getting out of their stance, Jones was initiating contact, and he used that to drive them back instead of getting pushed back. The winner in the trenches is often the fastest one off the snap, and that is the case with Jones.

Play 3: First Quarter | 5:45

Situation: 3rd-&-3

This looks like a great read by Jones on the play, but it's just a perfectly timed blitz package. Jones was stunting to the left with S Justin Simmons coming on the blitz. The RT gets lost on this play with OLB Von Miller and Simmons, and by the time he chooses, the safety is in a position to make the play. DL Shemar Stephen also stands up his blocker on the play to give the RB no room to run.

As for Jones, it is a disappointing play with how he gets stuck on the center and struggles to get off for a second. However, he finally disengages thanks to the LG coming to switch off, and there is a failure on the switch. Even so, Jones can get to the ball-carrier and help finish off the play.

Play 4: Second Quarter | 12:02

Situation: 3rd-&-5

This play has been highlighted plenty of times because of S Kareem Jackson and how hot he's in pursuit of the QB. No contact is made, which is why there was no unnecessary roughness penalty, but it looks like the safety lays out Jackson from this angle. However, there should also be attention on the defensive line, especially for this type of matchup.

With how dangerous Jackson is as a runner, you can't give him open running lanes, and that is why Denver played contain upfront as much as it did. Unfortunately, on this play, the Broncos' contain failed, and that falls on Jones. He gets off the snap quickly and charges upfield.

His charge put him above the pass rush arch so the right side B-gap was wide open for Jackson to escape through. This gives enough space for Jackson to take off and pick up the first down.

There was also a penalty on this play for offsides against Miller, so it was a free play. It's worth noting that Miller wasn't offsides; he just had an insane jump on the snap and timed it nearly to perfection.

Play 5: Third Quarter | 2:21

Situation: 1st-&-22

While Jones doesn't make the play, this is probably one of his best snaps of the season. Off the snap, he takes on the RG and tosses him to the side. That opens up his path to the backfield and sets up the trailing LB in a good position as well.

From there, Jones lowers into the fullback and blows him upon contact, putting the fullback on the ground. The FB was the lead blocker, so the RB had to change his direction into a waiting Shelby Harris. While Jones didn't make the tackle, he is the one who makes the play for the defense.

