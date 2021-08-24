Film Answers Whether Broncos' C Lloyd Cushenberry III Should Start in Year 2

In the wake of the Denver Broncos' dominating 30-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in preseason Game 2, it's time to get into a film breakdown. Multiple players stood out positively (and negatively) on film, but Broncos' starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III goes under the microscope first.

It was a rough game from Cushenberry and many of the issues highlighted were on display as a rookie last year. There is no question the Broncos need him to step his game up.

Cushenberry had been impressing the Broncos' coaches early on in training camp but he has struggled in both preseason games. The coaches needed to see growth but it has yet to be shown in a game situation.

With that said, let's dive into the film from Saturday night's game.

Play 1: First Quarter

Situation: 1st-&-Goal

The Broncos are sitting five yards away from the end zone lined up in 22 personnel (2 RB, 2TE) with the two tight ends off the right tackle. This shows a run play, though a play-action in this situation could have been huge.

Denver is choosing to run it right up the gut behind the center and left guard, with a cut-back option to the right side of the line. After getting the ball, the running back is forced to cut it to the right side of the formation because neither the center nor guard got any push. In fact, both were driven about a yard behind the line of scrimmage.

Cushenberry is the deciding factor for this run which is why it is such a negative he is pushed back right away. There is only one option for the running back, making it easier for the defense. The running back and the right side of the line did a good job of picking up a few yards for this play to have a positive outcome.

What gives Cushenberry such an issue on this play was the strength of his opposing defensive lineman and his own pad level. Coming off the snap, Cushenberry pops straight up like a pass-blocking rep, giving up any possibility of leverage to drive forward. That allows the defender to churn his legs and dive Cushenberry back.

When you struggle with power as much as Cushenberry does, you have to be disciplined with your pad level because it can give an advantage to the opponent. He needs to keep his waist with a better bend, lower his pad level, and drive forward to give the running back options. This was a large issue with the Broncos' running game last year, and if Cushenberry doesn't fix this, it will remain an issue this season.

Play 2: First Quarter

Situation: 2nd-&-Goal

This is a similar issue to the last play from Cushenberry, with the Broncos trying to run it in for the score out of 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TE) Again, it is a problem with strength, but there is more to it this time, and it isn't about pad level. Cushenberry actually does a good job keeping his pad level low and pushing forward to make contact.

The extra issue on this play, and the major difference from the first play, is the footwork. After the initial contact, Cushenberry has his feet set too far back and close together before any foot movement dies. You don't want to be leaning as much as he is here because you want shallower steps when driving forward.

When Cushenberry's feet die, that's the end of the rep. The defensive lineman can easily shed the block and go to make the play. However, there was much more wrong with this play than just Cushenberry as the two tight ends off the right tackle got beat. Yet, Cushenberry's failure kept the running back from just hitting the hole that was supposed to be created.

Play 3: First Quarter

Situation: 2nd-&-6

In this play, we get to see Cushenberry make a terrible attempt to deal with a stunt set up by the Seahawks' defense. Again, the initial contact is crucial, with Cushenberry landing a light jab, where he does get leverage, but it is aiding the momentum for the defender. In addition, it drives the defender to split Cushenberry from the right guard, which is crucial for successful stunts.

The defender engaged with RG Graham Glasgow can easily break the engagement and cut it inside, where LG Dalton Risner was waiting in the wings. Cushenberry aids the defender and then gets his back parallel to the line of scrimmage, which you never want. However, the biggest concern with this play isn't the technique.

This play is so concerning because Vic Fangio loves to run stunts and practice them a lot. By this point, the technique vs. stunts from Cushenberry should be a lot farther along than it is.

Despite being exposed to it many times in games and practice, you'd think he would have a better idea of how to handle it. This play still was a success because of the execution of others, but Cushenberry needs to show he can handle stunts better.

Play 4: First Quarter

Situation: 2nd-&-10

Another element of being an offensive lineman is getting out in front on screen plays, which Cushenberry does here, selling his initial block before cutting it out to get in front of the ball-carrier. What comes after that is what is problematic.

With facing off against No. 56, Cushenberry is slow to get in front of the screen fully. He needs to better square up and get a little more juice to his movement. Now, it's all fine because the running back makes a good catch while changing his direction to put the blocker (Cushenberry) in a much better position.

However, the linebacker shucks Cushenberry by using his forward momentum and lean. From there, he makes an easy play to bring down the ball-carrier. Even after getting help from the running back, Cushenberry can't take advantage of his positioning.

The Takeaway

Maintaining balance and proper bend and lean is crucial when executing screen blocks. That is something Cushenberry struggles to do in all phases and should be a focus to improve on. In addition, his issues with strength can be helped by getting him to work with proper balance and lean.

These are all problems that go back to his rookie year and even beyond. While he is showing signs of improvements in other areas, these key issues can kill the offense. Hopefully, Cushenberry can show the growth needed as the season goes on because the Broncos need him to step up if they are want to be a run-first team.

