Analyzing Broncos Rookie OL Quinn Meinerz's Impressive NFL Debut

Rookie Quinn Meinerz got his first action for the Broncos in a tough matchup vs. the Jets in Week 3.

In the Denver Broncos' shutout victory over the New York Jets, the team lost both of its starting offensive guards to injury. This opened the door for rookie third-rounder Quinn Meinerz to get his first real action in the NFL.

At left guard, Meinerz would be facing Quinnen Williams, who worked over Dalton Risner multiple times to start the game. This wasn't the ideal matchup for his first NFL exposure, but the rookie more than held his own.

It wasn't always pretty for Meinerz, but when he took the field, the Broncos' offensive line palpably looked much better. One big key was how comfortable he looked at guard after play center almost exclusively in the preseason.

How good Meinerz looked is exactly why he needed to be put under the microscope in the first film room breaking down Week 3's action.

Play 1: Third Quarter | 4:48

Situation: 2nd-&-22

The defender is setting up a stunt to attack Meinerz specifically. Meinerz carries to block into C Lloyd Cushenberry, clearing out the gap for the stunt rusher to get upfield. It was good for Meinerz to carry the stunt, as it didn't allow the rusher a lane up the middle with Cushenberry watching the other stunter.

This was excellent awareness from Meienrz as he reads the stunt and has to make a decision. He gets off the first block and cuts over to wash out the stunting defender. This opened a throwing lane for Teddy Bridgewater to find Javonte Williams for a good gain.

Play 2: Third Quarter | 4:02

Situation: 3rd-&-13

This is the next play, and it highlights the awareness of Meinerz once again. It also is a much better execution by Meinerz and Cushenberry when handling the stunt rush. Cushenberry can stay on his feet because he wasn't blindsided, which leads to the block being passed off on the stunt.

Meinerz quickly passes off the first defender when the outside rusher comes in and sets up to handle the stunter. He picks him up and keeps him from crowding Bridgewater, who was forced to take off because of tight coverage and the tackles allowing the pocket to collapse.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Play 3: Fourth Quarter | 5:26

Situation: 1st-&-10

Meinerz stands up Folorunso Fatukasi before a chip from LT Garett Bolles, which the rookie uses it to better his hand placement. Fatukasi, by this point, had recked multiple plays for the Broncos, including getting a sack by blowing over RG Graham Glasgow. The Jets' D-lineman is powerful at the point of attack, and Meinerz standing him up without giving up ground is impressive.

This rep was like watching two sumo wrestlers just trying with no success to toss the other. It's a shame everything around Meinerz failed, and the play did almost nothing but this was a good rep for the rookie, revealing that he has the strength for the NFL. If he can get the technique down, he could be a stud offensive lineman.

Play 4: Fourth Quarter | 4:03

Situation: 3rd-&-9

This rep pits Meinerz against Fatukasi once again, and this time Meinerz wins easily. Fatukasi tries to swim over Meinerz, but he uses his strong hands to keep hold, and with Fatukasi off-balance, the rookie drives him across the formation. This gave Bridgewater plenty of time to find Tim Patrick down the sideline for a significant gain right on the goal line.

There has never been any question about whether Meinerz has the strength to handle himself in the NFL. Does he have the requisite technique? In this play, he shows off everything you want to see, including the technique and 'bully' mentality.

Play 5: Fourth Quarter | 2:00

Situation: 1st-&-10

Meinerz stands the Jets' star — Qunnien Williams — right up and gives the running back an option on where to go with the ball. Then, Meinerz shifts his positioning to seal off the inside lane as the ball-carrier is about to hit the hole. After seeing Meinerz stand up Fatukasi and Williams, he may be more ready to play at guard in the NFL than initially thought.

This play ends up going nowhere with John Fraklin-Myers tossing Bobby Massie into the running back for the tackle. It's always frustrating to see a good block, especially by a rookie, be squandered because a fellow blocker fails to hold up.

The Takeaway

If the Broncos don't have Dalton Risner or Graham Glasgow this week against the Baltimore Ravens, it may be better to turn to Quinn Meinerz than Netane Muti with the defensive line on the docket. Meinerz has the much better length to handle these longer defensive linemen, and he showed better technique and control than Muti has up to this point.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!