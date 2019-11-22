How DL Dre'Mont Jones Became the Latest Core Player to Emerge for the Broncos

When the Denver Broncos selected Dre’Mont Jones in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, it was met with a lot of criticism. There were multiple linebackers on the board, and many felt that was the way the Broncos needed to go.

It hasn’t helped that Jones didn't play much to start the regular season, and when he did, his play was mediocre at best.

During his first five games, Jones only picked up five total pressures, no stops, and missed a tackle. After that, he really came out of his shell and had seven total pressures, one stop, and a batted pass in Weeks 6-9.

Jones really turned it up against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, though. While he wasn’t credited with any pressures, there were multiple instances of him getting in the face of Kirk Cousins, sacking him once.

Jones also showed up against the run with two stops. It was a tremendous game from him and really highlighted his potential.

Watching over the game he had, there were three plays in particular that stood out to really highlight the potential of Jones and perhaps revealing the emergence of what could be another young core piece.

Play 1: 7:47 | First Quarter | Explosive Get-Off & Quickness

Situation: 3rd- & -4

Jones is lined up as a three-tech and at the snap, he crossed the center's face. The center is Minnesota's first-round rookie Garrett Bradbury, who stopped his feet and didn’t seem to be expecting the quickness Jones shows.

Jones slaps his opponent's head, Bradbury lunges, and Jones is past the center. Jones has the shot at Cousins, but Cousins gets the ball out to RB Dalvin Cook in the flat, where Von Miller made the big stop to get the Broncos off the field on third down.

What stood out about Jones pre-draft was how quick he is, and how quickly he fires off the ball. He showcases both of those traits on this play. That quickness is deadly, and if Denver can get his hand technique down, the team could end up with a great get on the defensive line. This flashed Jones' potential, but there is plenty of room left for him to grow.

Play 2: 11:21 | Second Quarter | Chaining Moves Together

Situation: 3rd- & -5

This time we have Jones lined up as the five-tech, but he again crashes inside and takes on the center. Jones initially tries the same move as the previous play we highlighted, but Bradbury was ready and stops it. Since his first shot was stopped, Jones switches up and chains some pass-rush moves together.

The adjustment he makes is getting under Bradbury and using leverage and power to drive him back. There isn’t pressure here, but Jones was pushing the pocket, which kept Cousins from being able to step up. This was a great job from Jones to quickly change things up and attack in a different way, which was something he didn’t do all that well in college.

This play shows the next step in Jones' development. If you aren’t getting to the quarterback, and you’re in his lane, get your hands up. Jones is right there in the throwing lane, and if he managed to get his hands up, he has a good chance to bat this ball down.

Play 3: 2:16 | Third Quarter | Motor Wins the Rep

Situation: 2nd- & -3

While Jones is lined up as a five-tech again, this time it is against the right side of the offensive line whereas the other two plays came against the left side. He also crashes inside, just as he did the last two plays.

This was a good change up by Vic Fangio. There is a bit of a chess game when it comes to getting pressures, and getting an offensive line, or linemen, used to one thing, only to mix it, which can often lead to huge results. Von Miller has spoken on that very matter multiple times.

So having Jones crashing inside from the left this time (offensive line right side), means a change to how the linemen react. This time, though, Jones doesn’t attack the center, but instead gets the right guard Dakota Dozier, who was starting in place of the injured Josh Kline.

Dozier gives up on his block on Jones, almost like he was expecting Bradbury to be there. LB Alexander Johnson blitzing, forced the switch from Dozier. The issue is, there was no one there to take on the block from Jones and Jones was able to clip the heels of the quarterback and notch his first career sack.

Even before Dozier gave up the block on Jones, Jones actually had him in a good position. He had the inside shoulder of Dozier, and had him opening up to get the pathway to the quarterback. If Dozier didn’t give up on the block, Jones, at the very least, is still likely causing disruption on the play but getting a hurry or forcing a faster pass.

The Takeaway

Denver has needed Jones to emerge and he finally flashed his potential in this game. There is still work that Denver has to do with Jones, but they're getting there.

He still needs to work on his technique, but with his quickness, he can put the pressure on in the meantime. Denver just needs to coach him to get those hands up, and convert that burst/quickness/speed-to-power and he would be even better.

Dre'Mont Jones is on his way to being worth that third-round investment.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.