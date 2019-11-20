Anatomy of a Loss: How Broncos Shot Themselves in the Foot on Final Four Plays

There isn’t much that can be said about the Denver Broncos loss to the Minnesota Vikings that hasn’t been said already. Denver was up 20-0 at halftime, but a second-half collapse allowed 27 points to the Vikings while scoring only three points themselves.

Even with that, Denver managed to put together a late drive in the closing minutes that got them to the Vikings 4-yard line with only 10 seconds left in the game.

Denver had a chance to get into the end zone and walk away with a win, but ultimately fell short after three failed passing attempts. Was there something different the Broncos could have done in those plays? That is what I am here to analyze.

This film breakdown will go over Denver's final four plays and break down what happened, and what could have been done differently to either give the Broncos the win or give them a better shot.

Play 1: 0:33 | Fourth Quarter

Situation: 4th- & -1

There isn’t much to really break down about what happens during this play. It's a simple run option play. QB Brandon Allen is reading what the left defensive end does. If he stays outside, Allen hands it off but if he jumps inside, as he does, Allen keeps it.

Allen keeps it, because the defensive end jumps inside, and picks up 11 yards. But this is also where a mistake happens. Either A.) Allen needed to run out of bounds after picking up the first-down to stop the clock, or B.) hurry everyone back to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball and stop the clock. Running out of bounds was the best option, obviously, which would have saved a down.

With Allen staying in bounds, the clock is allowed to keep running. Denver took this snap with 33 seconds left, and by the time they took their next snap, there were only 10 ticks left on the clock. Denver was helped out as well by the Vikings taking a timeout. This also would have given the Broncos four downs to get into the end zone, whereas the clocked the ball would’ve lost them a down.

This is poor management here by the Broncos, and a poor performance following a big play from the inexperienced QB. These mistakes were big, and played a huge part in the loss.

As a result of the lost 15-20 seconds (taking time away for when the play was going), Denver now has to call some simple, quick passes on their final three plays and had no option of calling a rushing play to try and catch Minnesota off guard.

Play 2: 0:10 | Fourth Quarter

Situation: 1st- & -Goal (4-yard line)

The play-call is a quick and simple shot to get the touchdown. I have no issues with that since it was first down. Denver needed the touchdown and most importantly there were only 10 seconds left in the game. Allen finishes his drop, and throws it up to Tim Patrick.

If the Broncos had more time, they could have still run this play, but change it up a bit. Phillip Lindsay has a good angle on the swing to either get into the endzone or out of bounds to stop the clock. Denver would have needed to make some small adjustments; mainly Lindsay would have had to turn back for the ball quicker, but he has the speed to outrun the linebacker to the pylon.

There isn’t anything wrong with the call, since the Broncos were limited by time, however. Taking the shot was needed, and if Patrick wasn’t interfered with, Denver may have walked out of there with the win.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Play 3: 0:06 | Fourth Quarter

Situation: 2nd- & -Goal

On this play, Denver takes the shot to TE Noah Fant. Courtland Sutton is double covered tightly, and the other receivers and running back are also tightly covered. There was nothing else for Allen to do except target Fant.

Now, the lack of time really hurt this play. The Vikings are weak in the middle because they know Denver has to pass, and the Broncos spread them out. With how weak the Vikings are, this would have been the perfect chance to run a draw up the middle with Lindsay. The issue is, the Broncos only have six seconds left and if it didn’t work, the game was over.

If Allen ran out of bounds on the previous fourth-down play, there would have been 28 seconds left in the game. Then, take off four seconds for the ensuing play and Denver would have had 24 seconds left on the clock. That is plenty of time for the Broncos to run the draw here, get back in line, and clock the ball, if it didn’t work out.

With how weak the Vikings were in the middle, and Lindsay’s running ability, Denver had a good shot of getting into the endzone had they the time to run a draw. The Broncos would have had perhaps 10-15 seconds left after clocking it, but of course, they would have lost the down. So there are pros and cons. If Denver failed, they still would have had one play left to get it in there for the score because of downs, instead of time, but more freedom to call a more fitting play.

There would also have been the option of getting the draw called, but also having a second passing play called if the draw failed. For example, Denver gets up to the line, Allen calls out the play, and they run it. The Broncos still would have had the fourth down, but actually have the time to run a play, if Allen had ran out of bounds.

The lack of time just limited the Broncos' options. Denver had to pass. If the Broncos had the time to call a running play, who knows how the game would have turned out? At the very least, this is one play where having the time to be able to hand one off to Lindsay could have really benefited the Broncos.

Play 4: 0:02 | Fourth Quarter

Situation: 3nd- & -Goal

This is a really sloppy play-design. But throwing it up to Fant was the only option for Allen. Fant does see his jersey get pulled, but this is after Fant very obviously pushed off from the defender, so there was interference both ways.

The play-call limited Allen's options. There was nothing creative to it. Very simple routes for the other receivers. This would have been a good time to dial-up crossing slants with Patrick and Sutton, or to try and sneak Lindsay out of the backfield.

There were plenty of play-call options for the Broncos here, but OC Rich Scangarello went with a basic 'throw it up' call with no other viable routes on the play. Maybe with more time, there would’ve been a bit more creativity.

The Takeaway

Basically, the Broncos shot themselves in the foot, as they did the whole second half, but especially on that fourth-down play. Not getting out of bounds to stop the clock, and letting 23 seconds runoff prior to the Vikings' calling a timeout was inexcusable.

This really falls on Allen and his lack of experience. Get out of bounds, and give your team more time. Denver would have had a few more yards for the touchdown, but at least they would have had the time to run four plays and have some better options.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.