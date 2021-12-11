Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Film Room: Evaluating Broncos' DL Dre'Mont Jones in a Tough Matchup at Arrowhead

    In their loss to Kansas City, Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones played a good game, despite having a tough matchup.
    Author:

    The Denver Broncos defense played a good game against the Kansas City Chiefs, although they did make some mistakes and were gifted with multiple dropped passes from the opponent. As he has been all season, one of the more consistent Broncos was interior defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones. 

    Jones was facing off against a tough Chiefs' interior offensive line, even though it boasted two rookies. There were multiple plays where he got pressure on Patrick Mahomes and he played well against the run overall. 

    It was a rough start for Jones, but he balanced out and started making a more consistent impact. In addition, he has proven to be a stud on the defensive line, despite not generating a big stat-line, and these plays reveal the impact that doesn't always show up in the box score. 

    Play 1 | First Quarter | 9:07 

    Situation: 2nd-&-8

    Jones is lining up against the left guard on this snap and manages to walk him back into the lap of the quarterback. Jones then gets underneath his opponent's pads off the snap and gets the LG on his heels. Unfortunately, LB Kenny Young was matched with WR Tyreek Hill, so Mahomes had an early option to get rid of the ball. 

    At the start of the play, Jones shows off his use of leverage which he has used consistently throughout the season. Next, Jones shows off his non-stop motor after chasing down Hill from behind to make the tackle. 

    Play 2 | First Quarter | 2:34

    Situation: 3rd-&-15

    Chiefs' rookie right guard Trey Smith has good strength to control the snap, so leverage and quickness are Jones' best option to attack. After the snap, Jones is quick to hit the outside shoulder, the B-gap between the guard and tackle, and uses leverage to get under the shoulder and drive through. 

    While Jones doesn't get pressure here, and the defense gets bailed out by a dropped pass, it's still a good play from Jones. It shows his maturity as a pass rusher and his understanding of recognizing and attacking weak points. He has taken his play to the next level this season to become a force on the defensive line. 

    Read More

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Play 3 | Second Quarter | 12:48

    Situation: 2nd-&-10

    A little later in the game, Jones hits Smith with another quick move. He swims over and quickly shoots the A-gap as the center and LG double team, Shelby Harris. Once Jones gets past Smith, he puts pressure on the quarterback and forces a quicker throw. 

    CB Kyle Fuller swarmed up to force an incompletion — an incompletion that frankly looked a lot like a fumble based on the rules. The NFL explained it away based on the amount of time TE Travis Kelce possessed the ball, despite him making a clear 'football move' to secure the catch. 

    Play 4 | Third Quarter | 13:48 

    Situation: 3rd-&-1

    Right off the snap, Jones shoots the B-gap to turn the right tackle and force the ball-carrier to change direction. S Justin Simmons took out the outside lane, drawing the lead blocker to try and cut him off. Another defender had the inside lane but held back, which was rookie CB Patrick Surtain II. 

    Jones set the defense up to get off the field on this third down, but the Broncos' supporting cast failed him. Unfortunately, there have been multiple plays like that this season, which has kept Jones from having a more prolific season statistically. 

    Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) walks off of the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
    Film

    Film Room: Evaluating Broncos' DL Dre'Mont Jones in a Tough Matchup at Arrowhead

    41 seconds ago
    Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
    News

    Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Lions | Week 14 | Predictions & Picks

    3 hours ago
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) reacts during the national anthem before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    News

    Details Emerge on Sudden Death of Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

    4 hours ago
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks for a touchdown call by the officials in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    News

    Report: Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Dead at Age 33

    19 hours ago
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.
    News

    What a Trade Package for QB Russell Wilson Could Look Like for Broncos

    Dec 9, 2021
    Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam
    News

    Teddy Calls on TEs Fant & Okwuegbunam to Take it 'to Another Level'

    Dec 9, 2021
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio talks with safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Fangio Says Broncos are 'a Better Team' than Past Two Seasons: Is it True?

    Dec 9, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Analytics Answer Whether Teddy Bridgewater is Broncos' True Long-Term QB

    Dec 8, 2021
    Drew Lock, Aaron Rodgers
    News

    Drew Lock Leads New Broncos-Aaron Rodgers Trade Proposal

    Dec 8, 2021