SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Scouting the Enemy: Broncos Must Stop Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Josh_Carney

It’s been tough sledding early in the 2020 season for the Denver Broncos defense, having had to deal with two high-caliber running backs in the first two weeks in Tennessee’s Derrick Henry and Pittsburgh’s James Conner.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t get any easier in Week 3 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride into town with a trio of runners in Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, and LeSean McCoy.

All three have produced to open the year, but the one guy who seems to be getting a lot of the work lately is Fournette, an old Jaguars foe that has had plenty of success against the Broncos in years past.

via GIPHY

This 81-yarder from 2019 is painful to watch because it was ultimately a game the Broncos dropped late, aided by this long run from Fournette.

Now that he’s out of Jacksonville, things are looking up for the former No. 4 overall pick. Under Bruce Arians, Fournette is being utilized in ways he rarely was in Jacksonville.

Fournette the Receiver

Sure, Fournette reeled in 76 passes last season as a Jaguar, but let’s not overhype that number. A lot of them were short screens and quick dump-offs. Rarely was he asked to run any sort of route tree.

That’s changed quickly in Tampa Bay.

via GIPHY

Fournette runs this snag route with ease in space, beating the Carolina cornerback inside to show Tom Brady his numbers, leading to the 12-yard completion to the 1-yard line, setting up a touchdown on the very next play.

On this route, Fournette looks agile, which is something I couldn’t really say about him in the past in Jacksonville.

Same goes for this crossing route out of the backfield in Week 1 against New Orleans.

via GIPHY

First off, this is a terrific route combination by Arians, designed to get Fournette or Chris Godwin wide open underneath. Fortunately for Fournette, he finds himself in space quickly, leading to the easy pitch and catch with Brady that chews up a handful of yards against the Saints’ defense.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fournette the Runner

Make no mistake about Fournette’s style: he’s a downhill thumper that is at his best when he’s lined up in a single-back formation and can get downhill with the football.

We saw that last season in Denver, and we’ve seen that quickly in Tampa Bay.

via GIPHY

Tampa Bay’s offensive line isn’t great in pass protection, but the interior of the offensive line with Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, and Alex Cappa excels at run blocking and has really helped Tampa Bay establish some sort of run game.

While this is undoubtedly a pass-first offense with Brady, Mike Evans, Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and more, Arians really wants to lean on his veteran running backs, including Fournette.

Stopping Fournette

Really, I don’t know how you game-plan to stop Fournette on the ground in this offense when they have the weapons and the play-caller to really hurt teams.

You simply can’t load the box against Fournette like you could in Jacksonville, so Denver’s front seven will have to play assignment sound football on Sunday, staying in their rush lanes and swarming to the football when possible with Fournette on the ground.

This group simply can’t sell out against the run though because the cornerbacks are decimated with injuries, and that could be a recipe for disaster with a healthy Evans and Godwin. 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Film

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Among Best Odds of Landing No. 1 Overall Pick in 2021 Draft

Two weeks into the 2020 season, the Broncos have been given some of the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Drew Lock's Second Major Injury Forces Uncomfortable Conversation at Broncos HQ

Drew Lock's career still holds promise but the Broncos now have how to view the future of the QB position through a different lens in the wake of his second major injury as a pro.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs Bucs | Week 3 | Predictions & Picks

The MHH staff predicts Broncos-Bucs. Can Jeff Driskel beat Tom Brady in Denver?

MHH Staff

by

U812

Broncos Promote Brett Rypien, DeShawn Williams to Active Roster

The Broncos are swelling their ranks back to the 53-man mark in the wake of several injured-reserve moves.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

Tampa Bay Head Coach Bruce Arians Makes Strong Claim About Broncos' TE Noah Fant

Bruce Arians is an admirer of Noah Fant.

Chad Jensen

by

Josh_Carney

Broncos Will Not Place QB Drew Lock on Injured Reserve | What it Means

The Broncos are taking an optimistic view of Drew Lock's timetable to return from his shoulder injury.

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Bucs in Week 3

How can the injury-decimated Broncos beat the Tom Brady-led Bucs? If Denver unlocks these three keys, it can happen.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

How Rookie WR KJ Hamler is Key to Broncos Upsetting Bucs

KJ Hamler could have a massive influence on whether the Broncos emerge from Week 3 with a win or another loss. Here's why.

Erick Trickel

by

Choibake