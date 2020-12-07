Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Gameday has finally arrived. The Denver Broncos are in the 'show me' State to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past five years, you're no doubt aware of the Chiefs' 10-game winning streak over the Broncos. If Kansas City wins on Sunday night, it will set a new record vs. Denver dating back to the 1960s.

Drew Lock and company are going to do their level best to prevent that from happening. But it won't be easy. The Chiefs are 13-point favorites at home, according to SportsBetting.com, against the team in whose head they've lived rent-free for the last half-decade.

This is a college-type spread. It's about as disrespectful as it gets for Denver but only Vic Fangio and his team can upend the oddsmakers' expectations. The Broncos have done it before. In fact, the Broncos have been the underdogs in all but one of their four wins this season.

To wit, the Broncos have upset the Patriots, Chargers, and Dolphins. The Chiefs, despite being a juggernaut, are not infallible or invincible.

Like Arnold Schwarzenegger declared in the major motion picture Predator, "If it bleeds, we can kill it!"

Go forth and do likewise, Broncos.

What to Watch For

QB Drew Lock: With a win, Lock will become the first Broncos quarterback to win his eighth start by his 14th career game (all with the team). He is currently tied with Trevor Siemian (2016) for the most quarterback wins (7) through a Broncos quarterback's first 13 games.

OLB Bradley Chubb: Needs 2.5 sacks to reach double-digit sacks for the second time in his career.

TE Noah Fant: Needs 3 receiving yards to become the second Broncos tight end to reach 1,000 yards for his career by his 27th game (Julius Thomas).

RB Melvin Gordon: Needs 40 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

RB Phillip Lindsay: Needs 87 scrimmage yards to become the 13th Broncos running back to reach 3,000 scrimmage yards for his career and needs two carries to become the 13th player in team history to record 500 career carries with the team.

K Brandon McManus: Can extend his team single-season record of 50+ yard field goals.

CB Michael Ojemudia: Needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season.

S Justin Simmons: Needs one interception to become the second Bronco to record 16 picks during his first five seasons with the team (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger) .

