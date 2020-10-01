SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos at Jets Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 4

Chad Jensen

The time has come. The Denver Broncos will have to decide tonight whether to wallow in a pity party brought on by an injury epidemic or stand up and take back a modicum of control in the 2020 season. The fellow 0-3 New York Jets are the quintessential 'get right' opponent, and if the Broncos fail to capitalize on that fact, the wheels will indeed come off the bus. 

Brett Rypien gets his first career start on a short-week turnaround on East Coast time. Not the most fortuitous conditions but he's a smart quarterback, has lots of talent around him, and a couple of veteran coaches to get him ready for battle in Pat Shurmur and Mike Shula. 

It's already the third quarterback to start for the Broncos this season and we're only in Week 4. It's been that type of oulier season thus far. But it's not over yet and the Broncos can begin the process of turning the ship around if they can find a way to win on Thursday Night Football. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss TBvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

• Tight end Noah Fant needs 54 receiving yards to become the fifth Broncos pass-catcher to reach 800 career receiving yards by his 19th game and needs one touchdown reception to match Courtland Sutton (6), Demaryius Thomas (6) & Tony Scheffler (6) for the second-most touchdown catches in team history through his first 19 games. 

• Running back Melvin Gordon needs 93 receiving yards to become the eighth active running back with 2,000 receiving yards in his career and one scrimmage touchdown (rush or rec.) to become the fifth active running back with 50 combined scores. 

• Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy needs 27 yards to become the third Broncos rookie WR to reach 200 receiving yards by his fourth game (Eddie Royal - 2008, 298 yds.; Rich Upchurch - 1975, 273 yds.). 

Inactives

First Quarter

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Bucs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 3

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog TBvsDEN. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

5 Takeaways From Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos got trounced by the Buccaneers in Week 3. What are the takeaways heading into a short week?

Lance Sanderson

by

mike81fs

Broncos vs. Bucs: 5 Key Matchups to Watch

Which matchups will determine whether the Broncos can get their first win of the season at MetLife Stadium? We're glad you asked.

Lance Sanderson

by

BeGoodBroncos

Brett Rypien's Super Bowl MVP Uncle Reveals the One Attribute That Gives his Nephew a Fighting Chance in First Career Start

Mark Rypien was a Super Bowl MVP quarterback in Washington 30 years ago. Now, his nephew Brett gets the chance to build on the Rypien reputation in the NFL.

Luke Patterson

by

BleedOrange

6 Winners, 8 Losers in Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos fell to the Bucs 28-10. In a slopfest for Denver, who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

CharlieBeagle

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay 'Unlikely' to Play on TNF vs. Jets, per Report

A new report casts doubt on the availability of Phillip Lindsay in Week 4 at the Jets.

Chad Jensen

3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Jets

Here's how the Broncos emerge from MetLife Stadium with their first win of the season.

Chad Jensen

by

Dondada64

Broncos DL Jurrell Casey Done for the Year With Torn Bicep

The injuries continue to mount for the Broncos as the team's five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman has been lost for the year.

Chad Jensen

by

Waltm6$6

Broncos to Start QB Brett Rypien vs. Jets in Week 4

The Broncos have made their decision on which quarterback will start in Week 4.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Broncos Elevate Two Practice Squad Players to Gameday Roster for Week 4

The Broncos are once again utilizing the 55-man gameday roster rule that is still very new to the NFL. The team elevated two players for its Week 4 tilt at the Jets.

Chad Jensen