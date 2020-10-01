Broncos at Jets Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 4

The time has come. The Denver Broncos will have to decide tonight whether to wallow in a pity party brought on by an injury epidemic or stand up and take back a modicum of control in the 2020 season. The fellow 0-3 New York Jets are the quintessential 'get right' opponent, and if the Broncos fail to capitalize on that fact, the wheels will indeed come off the bus.

Brett Rypien gets his first career start on a short-week turnaround on East Coast time. Not the most fortuitous conditions but he's a smart quarterback, has lots of talent around him, and a couple of veteran coaches to get him ready for battle in Pat Shurmur and Mike Shula.

It's already the third quarterback to start for the Broncos this season and we're only in Week 4. It's been that type of oulier season thus far. But it's not over yet and the Broncos can begin the process of turning the ship around if they can find a way to win on Thursday Night Football.

What to Watch For

• Tight end Noah Fant needs 54 receiving yards to become the fifth Broncos pass-catcher to reach 800 career receiving yards by his 19th game and needs one touchdown reception to match Courtland Sutton (6), Demaryius Thomas (6) & Tony Scheffler (6) for the second-most touchdown catches in team history through his first 19 games.

• Running back Melvin Gordon needs 93 receiving yards to become the eighth active running back with 2,000 receiving yards in his career and one scrimmage touchdown (rush or rec.) to become the fifth active running back with 50 combined scores.

• Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy needs 27 yards to become the third Broncos rookie WR to reach 200 receiving yards by his fourth game (Eddie Royal - 2008, 298 yds.; Rich Upchurch - 1975, 273 yds.).

Inactives

First Quarter