Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Chad Jensen

Gameday is here. The 3-5 Denver Broncos will make their playing debut in Las Vegas going against an old division rival now relocated in Sin City. 

Broncos-Raiders is a time-honored rivalry and one of the NFL's premier division bouts dating back to the 1960s. Exemplifying that rivalry is the fact that the Broncos and Raiders have split their two head-to-head matchups in each of the past five seasons. 

Traditionally, the home team wins. If the Broncos are going to buck that trend, it'll take an inspired performance not only by QB Drew Lock but the entire defense, considering how big, physical, and explosive the Raiders' offense can be. 

It'll be fun to see how it all shakes out. Meanwhile, join us as we live-blog and discuss DENvsLV here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

Team: Denver needs one road win to surpass last season's away victory total. Denver last won three road games in a season in 2018. 

TE Noah Fant: Needs 89 receiving yards to become the 18th tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards by his 24th career game. 

RB Melvin Gordon: Needs 40 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career. 

K Brandon McManus: Needs one point to pass Matt Prater (2007-13) for the third-most points (682) in franchise history.

CB Michael Ojemudia: Needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season. 

WR Tim Patrick: Needs 84 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career.

S Justin Simmons: Needs one interception to become the third Bronco to record 15 picks during his first five seasons with the teams (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger). 

Inactives

Analysis: It was reported on Saturday that Calvin Anderson would start at right tackle on Sunday but notice that Demar Dotson is not among the inactive. Perhaps Dotson is dressing as a fail-safe's fail-safe but keep an eye on right tackle. Also, what a relief for Denver to get Bryce Callahan back at corner, along with A.J. Bouye. 

First Quarter

Raiders win the toss. Defer. Broncos to receive. 

Diontae Spencer fields the kickoff inside the 5-yard line. He reverses field twice, only to be tackled on the 4-yard line. An illegal double-team block puts the Broncos on the 2-yard line. 

Lock boots right, throws incomplete to Jerry Jeudy. 

On 2nd-&-10, Melvin Gordon gets the carry and picks up four yards. Brings up 3rd-&-6 from the 6-yard line. Gordon shaken up on the play. 

On third down, Lock completes to Royce Freeman on the checkdown, who'd promptly hit and stopped for no gain. Punt ensues. 

Sam Martin's punt to the Raiders' 44-yard line. Hunter Renfro returns it deep into Denver territory but a merciful holding penalty on the Raiders puts the Raiders on their own 38-yard line to start. 

Two back-to-back hand-offs to Josh Jacobs pick up a five total yards. 

On 3rd-&-5, Derek Carr hits Renfro, who runs for 25 yards. Raiders in business in Broncos' territory. Bouye in coverage. 

On 1st-&-10, Bouye gives up the cushion to Henry Ruggs, who picks up nine yards. 

Carr scrambles to Broncos' 11-yard line for a 9-yard gain. One play later, Jacobs blasts through Denver's defense for a six. Raiders draw first blood. Extra point is good. 

Raiders 7, Broncos 0

Comments (42)
No. 1-39
KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Welcome folks wherever you may be.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Can the Broncos play all 3 phases for all 4 quarters?

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Hey Keith!! What matchup’s should I be paying attention to closely?

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Can that under strength D-Line hold up against the Raiders run attack is a key battle IMO.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Can Jeudy beat Ruggs in the battle of high flying rookie WR's a good one to watch out for also.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Shurmur under serious pressure to get Lock going early today.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

These are the games where Purcell would have been a game changer. Do you think we see much of Agim? Or is it going to be Desawn Williams(who has played well considering)?

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Agim will def be active.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

MHH did an article this week that Agim could be the secret weapon upfront. Fingers crossed he plays well.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Trent Green on the call. Damn it.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Just to serve as a reminder i have picked the Broncos today.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Wow Spencer. Welcome back

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

In business.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Well special teams wow

Studlee14
Studlee14

Great start by special teams, as per usual

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Poor show on ST's. Yet again.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Spencer has not been good this year at all.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Tom McMachon...YOURE FIRED

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Melvin Gordon with the start? LOL.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Carl I don’t know why we have Spencer on as a roster spot.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

I don’t either. He has hurt the team in almost every game he has played.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Well. Nice way to start i suppose.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Nice script Pat Shurmur. Even with the MG injury.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Yay special teams!!!

nevets4433
nevets4433

Gordon and Freeman both see the field before Lindsay...

Studlee14
Studlee14

Jeudy was open there.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Exactly I know my comment on Callahan returning was not popular. I just want touchbacks and fair catches. Do not trust the coverage to not make a penalty. Horrible start.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Man, Diontae Spencer just buried his team. What's so frustrating is that the Broncos' returners while Spencer has been hurt have done a great job. Then he comes back and completely shapes the momentum from the first play with a bone-headed decision.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

So frustrating.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Let Hamler or Cleveland return, cut Spencer and fire McMahon

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

3rd down defense. Yikes.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Bouye looking rusty

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Awful. Simply awful.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

About as bad of a start as the Broncos could have.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Well that looked like practice for LV

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

That was easy for the Raiders. It’s not even funny how predictable both the offense and defense are. Whenever Chiccolo is in the game, opposing offenses go right towards his side.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

That was a great block by the LT on Jewell.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Self inflicted wounds. Got to look at this coaching.

Studlee14
Studlee14

As bad as it is to say, this next drive could be the game. We cannot afford to start slow again.

