Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Gameday is here. The 3-5 Denver Broncos will make their playing debut in Las Vegas going against an old division rival now relocated in Sin City.

Broncos-Raiders is a time-honored rivalry and one of the NFL's premier division bouts dating back to the 1960s. Exemplifying that rivalry is the fact that the Broncos and Raiders have split their two head-to-head matchups in each of the past five seasons.

Traditionally, the home team wins. If the Broncos are going to buck that trend, it'll take an inspired performance not only by QB Drew Lock but the entire defense, considering how big, physical, and explosive the Raiders' offense can be.

Team: Denver needs one road win to surpass last season's away victory total. Denver last won three road games in a season in 2018.

TE Noah Fant: Needs 89 receiving yards to become the 18th tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards by his 24th career game.

RB Melvin Gordon: Needs 40 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

K Brandon McManus: Needs one point to pass Matt Prater (2007-13) for the third-most points (682) in franchise history.

CB Michael Ojemudia: Needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season.

WR Tim Patrick: Needs 84 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career.

S Justin Simmons: Needs one interception to become the third Bronco to record 15 picks during his first five seasons with the teams (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger).

Analysis: It was reported on Saturday that Calvin Anderson would start at right tackle on Sunday but notice that Demar Dotson is not among the inactive. Perhaps Dotson is dressing as a fail-safe's fail-safe but keep an eye on right tackle. Also, what a relief for Denver to get Bryce Callahan back at corner, along with A.J. Bouye.

Raiders win the toss. Defer. Broncos to receive.

Diontae Spencer fields the kickoff inside the 5-yard line. He reverses field twice, only to be tackled on the 4-yard line. An illegal double-team block puts the Broncos on the 2-yard line.

Lock boots right, throws incomplete to Jerry Jeudy.

On 2nd- & -10, Melvin Gordon gets the carry and picks up four yards. Brings up 3rd- & -6 from the 6-yard line. Gordon shaken up on the play.

On third down, Lock completes to Royce Freeman on the checkdown, who'd promptly hit and stopped for no gain. Punt ensues.

Sam Martin's punt to the Raiders' 44-yard line. Hunter Renfro returns it deep into Denver territory but a merciful holding penalty on the Raiders puts the Raiders on their own 38-yard line to start.

Two back-to-back hand-offs to Josh Jacobs pick up a five total yards.

On 3rd- & -5, Derek Carr hits Renfro, who runs for 25 yards. Raiders in business in Broncos' territory. Bouye in coverage.

On 1st- & -10, Bouye gives up the cushion to Henry Ruggs, who picks up nine yards.

Carr scrambles to Broncos' 11-yard line for a 9-yard gain. One play later, Jacobs blasts through Denver's defense for a six. Raiders draw first blood. Extra point is good.

Raiders 7, Broncos 0