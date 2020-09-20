SI.com
Broncos at Steelers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 2

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos will roll into an empty Heinz Field as 7.5-point underdogs on Sunday. The oddsmakers view the Pittsburgh Steelers as overwhelmingly superior to the Broncos. 

That's actually quite the spread. Almost disrespectful, if you're the Broncos. 

Pittsburgh is good, but is it that good? It took the better part of four quarters for Ben Roethlisberger and company to soundly put away Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. It wasn't exactly what I'd call a display of dominance. 

One thing the Broncos have in common with the Giants is a second-year starting quarterback. How will Drew Lock perform in what will be just his third career road start? Time will tell. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss DENvsPIT here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

• DL Jurrell Casey needs one tackle to become the fourth active defensive lineman (Calais Campbel, Bal,; Linval Joseph, LAC; Ndamukong Suh, T.B.) with 500 defensive tackles in his career.  

• QB Drew Lock can become the first Broncos signal-caller since Peyton Manning in 2014 (10/5-10/23) to record four consecutive games with a QB rating greater than 90.0 

• K Brandon McManus needs one field goal to pass Matt Prater (141) for third all-time in team history 

Inactives

First Quarter

Broncos' wideout Courtland Sutton is active for Pittsburgh. 

Comments (12)
No. 1-9
Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Excited for all of our new WR’s on the field. Plus Fant!!!

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

I still believe Chubb can make some plays today. However I always get worried about injuries from Heniz Field.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Would love to see everyone get involved to have long drives and make the Steelers defense tired early.

BuckinBronco
BuckinBronco

Broncos will shock the world

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

What do we see of Bellamy?

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Also, a lot of Bassey...

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Never Fickle where is Erick Trickel?

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Hope is never a strategy. But with Phillip Lindsay our, I HOPE that Royce Freeman takes advantage of this opportunity. He almost got a TD last week.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Five keys to #DENvsPIT

  1. Stay sticky in the secondary when plays break down
  2. Take advantage of PIT OL injuries
  3. Noah Fant vs Devon Bush, Terrell Edmunds
  4. Force Ben to throw deep on the boundary
  5. Get the quick passing game going to neutralize Watt and Dupree

