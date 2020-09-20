Broncos at Steelers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 2

The Denver Broncos will roll into an empty Heinz Field as 7.5-point underdogs on Sunday. The oddsmakers view the Pittsburgh Steelers as overwhelmingly superior to the Broncos.

That's actually quite the spread. Almost disrespectful, if you're the Broncos.

Pittsburgh is good, but is it that good? It took the better part of four quarters for Ben Roethlisberger and company to soundly put away Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. It wasn't exactly what I'd call a display of dominance.

One thing the Broncos have in common with the Giants is a second-year starting quarterback. How will Drew Lock perform in what will be just his third career road start? Time will tell.

What to Watch For

• DL Jurrell Casey needs one tackle to become the fourth active defensive lineman (Calais Campbel, Bal,; Linval Joseph, LAC; Ndamukong Suh, T.B.) with 500 defensive tackles in his career.

• QB Drew Lock can become the first Broncos signal-caller since Peyton Manning in 2014 (10/5-10/23) to record four consecutive games with a QB rating greater than 90.0

• K Brandon McManus needs one field goal to pass Matt Prater (141) for third all-time in team history

Inactives

First Quarter

Broncos' wideout Courtland Sutton is active for Pittsburgh.