Broncos vs. Bucs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 3

Chad Jensen

Once again, the Denver Broncos are underdogs. At home. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-point favorites at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. The Broncos have been underdogs in each game this season but so far, although they've lost each game, they've covered the spread in both. 

This week, it's another future Hall-of-Fame quarterback rolling into town and one that frankly hasn't had a ton of success at Mile High. Tom Brady might be in a new football city, sporting a new uniform, but he's the same quarterback, at least, he is mentally. 

Physically, the 43-year-old Brady might have lost some of the mustard on his heater but he's still got that football brain that has seen everything the NFL has to throw at a QB over the last two decades. And this time, the collection of talent around him has been significantly upgraded. 

The Broncos won't be able to play coverage on Sunday and hope to keep Brady in check. He'll sit back in the pocket and dissect the Broncos rookie cornerbacks with the dink and dunk. Vic Fangio has a plan. Here's to hoping it works. 

Meanwhile, it's the Jeff Driskel show for the Broncos offense. With no Courtland Sutton and a banged-up Jerry Jeudy, Driskel will have to feed other playmakers but the good news is, there are more than one or two. 

Tight end Noah Fant and running back Melvin Gordon need to have a big game and don't be surprised to see rookie wideout KJ Hamler make a few splash plays. If Driskel can throw it around on Sunday like he did in Pittsburgh, the Broncos will have a chance. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss TBvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

 Denver owns a 9-8 all-time overall record and 6-7 regular-season record against Brady. Denver is the only NFL team with an overall winning record against Brady. 

• With a win on Sunday, the Broncos can extend their win streak over Tampa Bay to five games (2004-pres.). 

• Noah Fant needs 100 receiving yards to become the fifth Broncos pass-catcher to reach 800 career receiving yards by his 19th game, needs one touchdown reception to match Demaryius Thomas (6) for the second-most touchdown catches in team history through his first 19 games, needs one receiving touchdown to be come the first Broncos tight end to record at least one receiving score in three consecutive games since Julius Thomas in 2013. 

• Melvin Gordon needs 105 receiving yards to become the eighth active running back with 2,000 receiving yards in his career, needs one scrimmage touchdown (rush or rec.) to become the fifth active running back with 50 combined scores. 

• Jerry Jeudy needs 28 receiving yards to pass Glyn Milburn (145, 1993) for the fifth-most receiving yards in team history through a player's first three games, needs 32 receiving yards to pass Demaryius Thomas (149, 2010) for the fourth-most receiving yards in team history through a player's first three games, needs 50 receiving yards to pass Vance Johnson (167, 1985) for the third-most receiving yards in team history through a player's first three games. 

Inactives

TBD

First Quarter

Comments

