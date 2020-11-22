SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos vs. Dolphins Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Chad Jensen

Gameday is finally here. While there are large swaths of Broncos Country who no longer look forward to watching their team on the grid-iron, there are still seven games left to be played in 2020. 

The next is a matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins and however this game shakes out will tell us what complexion the balance of the season is likely to take on for the Denver Broncos. 

Drew Lock will start at quarterback. My assumption is, he'll be on a short leash after throwing a whopping and mind-boggling four interceptions last week in Vegas. Going against Tua Tagovailoa, the Broncos will strive to prevent the talented Dolphins' quarterback from joining Ben Roethlisberger as the only rookie signal-callers to lead their respective teams to four straight wins after taking over as the starter. 

It'll be fun to see how it all shakes out. Meanwhile, join us as we live-blog and discuss MIAvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

TE Noah Fant needs 71 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career. 

RB Melvin Gordon needs 40 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

S Kareem Jackson needs one pass defensed to become the 13th player (9th active) since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed 

K Brandon McManus needs one 50+yard field goal to set a new team single-season record. 

CB Michael Ojemudia needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season. 

WR Tim Patrick needs 23 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career. 

S Justin Simmons needs one interception to become the third Bronco to record 15 picks during his first five seasons with the team (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger). 

Inactives

First Quarter

The Broncos win the toss and defer. Dolphins will receive to open this game. 

Bradley Chubb gets nice pressure on Miami's opening play. Tua play-fakes, dips past Chubb and throws deep. Incomplete. 

Matt Breida picks up four yards on second down. 

On 3rd-&-6, the Broncos flush Tua out of the pocket and he throws deep, incomplete. Miami will punt. 

Diontae Spencer fields the 52-yard punt and gains one yard after making a couple nifty moves. 

Lock starts from his own 20-yard line. 

The first-down give goes to Phillip Lindsay. Stopped for no gain. 

On 2nd-&-10, out of the shotgun, Lock throws deep down the right sideline to Jerry Jeudy. Incomplete. 

Comments (11)
No. 1-11
KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Lets at least get some offense going today Broncos.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Let’s GOOOOO

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Body language after errors will be critical for QB 🔒

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Lock has to get a lick put on him early to get his legs back under him again. Big day to tough it out.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Awesome inside move by Chubb on the pash rush to start 1st down against Dolphins!

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

DENVER Defense has to wrap up in tackling. Projecting a busy day for the Outlaw Josey Jewell.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Lets get off the field D. 3rd downs crucial as per.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Rookie QBs make rookie mistakes. Vic Fangio better show he’s worth his salt!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice start. There, i said it!!

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

Broncos Inside OL has their hands full today

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Good protection, plenty of time. Lock air mails the throw

