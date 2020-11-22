Broncos vs. Dolphins Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Gameday is finally here. While there are large swaths of Broncos Country who no longer look forward to watching their team on the grid-iron, there are still seven games left to be played in 2020.

The next is a matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins and however this game shakes out will tell us what complexion the balance of the season is likely to take on for the Denver Broncos.

Drew Lock will start at quarterback. My assumption is, he'll be on a short leash after throwing a whopping and mind-boggling four interceptions last week in Vegas. Going against Tua Tagovailoa, the Broncos will strive to prevent the talented Dolphins' quarterback from joining Ben Roethlisberger as the only rookie signal-callers to lead their respective teams to four straight wins after taking over as the starter.

What to Watch For

TE Noah Fant needs 71 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career.

RB Melvin Gordon needs 40 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

S Kareem Jackson needs one pass defensed to become the 13th player (9th active) since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed

K Brandon McManus needs one 50+yard field goal to set a new team single-season record.

CB Michael Ojemudia needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season.

WR Tim Patrick needs 23 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career.

S Justin Simmons needs one interception to become the third Bronco to record 15 picks during his first five seasons with the team (since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger).

First Quarter

The Broncos win the toss and defer. Dolphins will receive to open this game.

Bradley Chubb gets nice pressure on Miami's opening play. Tua play-fakes, dips past Chubb and throws deep. Incomplete.

Matt Breida picks up four yards on second down.

On 3rd- & -6, the Broncos flush Tua out of the pocket and he throws deep, incomplete. Miami will punt.

Diontae Spencer fields the 52-yard punt and gains one yard after making a couple nifty moves.

Lock starts from his own 20-yard line.

The first-down give goes to Phillip Lindsay. Stopped for no gain.

On 2nd- & -10, out of the shotgun, Lock throws deep down the right sideline to Jerry Jeudy. Incomplete.