Broncos vs. Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 17

This is it. The Denver Broncos season will officially be over by Sunday evening.

First up, though, is a finale stand against the hated Las Vegas Raiders, the team who stomped the Broncos into near oblivion back in Week 10. Monday will feature GM John Elway's end-of-season press conference and fans will turn their attention fully to free agency and the draft.

There's one last game to play first and we're going to be breaking it down live and we want you to join us. We'll live-blog and discuss LVvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply scrolling to the bottom of this page and click the orange 'JOIN NOW' button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

Inactives

First Quarter

Raiders to receive.

Josh Jacobs stuffed for a 1-yard gain.

Jacobs gets three yards on the second-down give.

On 3rd- & -6, Derek Carr fires incomplete to Nelson Agholor. Punt.

The punt goes 56 yards but Diontae Spencer returns it 13 yards to the Broncos' 28-yard line.

Melvin Gordon picks up seven yards on first down.

On 2nd- & -3, Gordon gains five yards, moving the chains.

Lock's hard count gets Johnathan Hankins in the neutral zone.

On 1st- & -5, Lock hits Jerry Jeudy for a 7-yard gain.

Gordon gets three yards.

On 2nd- & -7, Lock scrambles for a 5-yard gain.

On 3rd- & -2, Lock hits Tim Patrick who romps for a 17-yard gain.

On 1st- & -10, Lock hits Troy Fumagalli for a 14-yard gain.

On first down, Lock fires for the goal-line but the ball appears to be dropped by Fumagalli.

Two plays later, Lock fires incomplete to Patrick on 3rd- & -Goal from the 4-yard line. The Broncos will finish the season without an opening-drive touchdown.

Brandon McManus pounds through the 22-yard field goal.

Broncos 3, Raiders 0

Carr fires incomplete on first down, though it's almost a circus catch by Hunter Renfrow.

On 2nd- & -10, Carr hits Darren Waller for a 9-yard gain with Parnell Motley in close coverage.

On 3rd- & -1, Jacobs is bottled up for no gain.

Jon Gruden opts to go for it on 4th- & -1 in his own territory. Carr QB-sneaks to pick up the yardage.

On 1st- & -10, Kareem Jackson bites on the wrong route and Carr hits Agholor for a 57-yard gain with Michael Ojemudia in coverage. The rookie corner likely expected help over-top.

Raiders call timeout in the Broncos' red zone.

Carr hits a wide-open Agholor for a touchdown but the Raiders flagged for offensive pass interference with the pick play.

On 1st- & -10 from the 17-yard line, Carr tries to dump off the screen to Jacobs but it falls incomplete.

Jacobs picks up two yards on 2nd- & -10.

On 3rd- & -8, Carr hits Waller on a bubble screen but Josey Jewell sniffs it out and stops him for little gain.

Raiders penalized for false start on the field goal try, moving them back five yards.

Daniel Carlson connects on the 33-yard field goal. We're all tied up.

Broncos 3, Raiders 3